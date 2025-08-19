Predicting Virginia's Two-Deep Depth Chart Ahead of Week One vs Coastal Carolina
With Virginia football set to host Coastal Carolina in less than two weeks, it's time for our initial depth chart ahead of the Hoos' season opener against the Chanticleers. With a ton of spring transfers finding their place in a loaded roster, we take our first stab at projecting who will start on August 30th, along with a full long-term injury report to keep you up-to-date:
For a link to our depth chart at the start of fall camp: Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Ahead of Fall Camp
For a full report from Tony Elliott's most recent press conference: Everything From Tony Elliott's Press Conference On Monday
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
Xavier Brown
J'Mari Taylor
WR
Trell Harris
Andre Greene Jr.
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kam Courtney
TE
Dakota Twitty
Sage Ennis
LT
McKale Boley
David Wohlabaugh Jr.
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Drake Metcalf
RG
Kevin Wigenton II
Ethan Sipe
RT
Wallace Unamba
Ben York
Virginia Offense Notes
- Quarterbacks: There are no changes from the start of fall camp. Freshman Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer are also on the roster, along with Grady Brosterhous, who was responsible for quarterback sneaks.
- Running Backs: No changes from the start of fall camp. Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee and junior Noah Vaughn round out the running back room and are expected to garner minutes in what will be a unit that relies on its depth.
- Wide Receivers: Cam Ross has reportedly had a breakout fall camp, leading us to bring him into the starting fold. For more on Ross: Could Cam Ross Be the Next Great Wide Receiver for Virginia Football?
- Tight Ends: No changes from the start of fall camp.
- Offensive Line: Makilan Thomas, who was the projected starting right offensive tackle, suffered a broken foot early in camp, leading to the Kentucky transfer Wallace Unamba taking up the starting role. We also have Kevin Wigenton II taking up the starting right guard spot.
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac
Daniel Rickert
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond
Hunter Osborne
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton
Cazeem Moore
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Trey McDonald
Stevie Bracey
SPUR
Caleb Hardy
Landon Danley
LC
Donavan Platt
Kevon Gray
RC
Emmanuel Karnley
Jordan Robinson
FS
Devin Neal
Christian Charles
SS
Antonio Clary
Da'Marcus Crosby
Virginia Defense Notes
- Defensive Tackles: No changes on the interior defensive line for the Cavaliers. Fresno State transfer Jacob Holmes has also received praise during fall camp and could find time this year.
- Defensive Ends: On the outside, we moved Fisher Camac into the starting lineup, pairing him with Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton on the opposite end. Behind the two of them, we have Tennessee Tech transfer Daniel Rickert emerging into a second-string role.
- Linebackers: With Kam Robinson out for the next few weeks, we have Trey McDonald slotting into the starting lineup to begin the season alongside James Jackson.
- Cornerbacks: From the Hoos' cornerback room, Emmanuel Karnley, Donavan Platt, and Jordan Robinson have emerged as three prominent players, along with sophomore Kevon Gray and freshman Lukas Sanker.
- Safeties: No changes, although if Antonio Clary is not ready by week one, expect Da'Marcus Crosby to slot in until Clary is fully healthy.
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Punt Return
Suderian Harrison
Cam Ross
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
Josiah Abdullah
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Hayden Rollison
Virginia Special Teams Notes
- One change with Jorge Diaz Nicolas slotting in behind Will Bettridge.
Long Term Injury Report
Jam Jackson (Knee) - Out for the Season
Monroe Mills (ACL) - Out for the Season
Dre Walker (Leg) - Multiple Months
Virginia begins its season on Saturday, August 30th at 6pm agaisnt Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.