Predicting Virginia's Two-Deep Depth Chart Ahead of Week One vs Coastal Carolina

What will Virginia's depth chart look like in week one vs Coastal Carolina?

With Virginia football set to host Coastal Carolina in less than two weeks, it's time for our initial depth chart ahead of the Hoos' season opener against the Chanticleers. With a ton of spring transfers finding their place in a loaded roster, we take our first stab at projecting who will start on August 30th, along with a full long-term injury report to keep you up-to-date:

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

Xavier Brown

J'Mari Taylor

WR

Trell Harris

Andre Greene Jr.

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kam Courtney

TE

Dakota Twitty

Sage Ennis

LT

McKale Boley

David Wohlabaugh Jr.

LG

Noah Josey

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Drake Metcalf

RG

Kevin Wigenton II

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Ben York

Virginia Offense Notes

  • Quarterbacks: There are no changes from the start of fall camp. Freshman Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer are also on the roster, along with Grady Brosterhous, who was responsible for quarterback sneaks.
  • Running Backs: No changes from the start of fall camp. Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee and junior Noah Vaughn round out the running back room and are expected to garner minutes in what will be a unit that relies on its depth.
  • Wide Receivers: Cam Ross has reportedly had a breakout fall camp, leading us to bring him into the starting fold. For more on Ross: Could Cam Ross Be the Next Great Wide Receiver for Virginia Football?
  • Tight Ends: No changes from the start of fall camp.
  • Offensive Line: Makilan Thomas, who was the projected starting right offensive tackle, suffered a broken foot early in camp, leading to the Kentucky transfer Wallace Unamba taking up the starting role. We also have Kevin Wigenton II taking up the starting right guard spot.

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac

Daniel Rickert

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond

Hunter Osborne

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton

Cazeem Moore

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Trey McDonald

Stevie Bracey

SPUR

Caleb Hardy

Landon Danley

LC

Donavan Platt

Kevon Gray

RC

Emmanuel Karnley

Jordan Robinson

FS

Devin Neal

Christian Charles

SS

Antonio Clary

Da'Marcus Crosby

Virginia Defense Notes

  • Defensive Tackles: No changes on the interior defensive line for the Cavaliers. Fresno State transfer Jacob Holmes has also received praise during fall camp and could find time this year.
  • Defensive Ends: On the outside, we moved Fisher Camac into the starting lineup, pairing him with Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton on the opposite end. Behind the two of them, we have Tennessee Tech transfer Daniel Rickert emerging into a second-string role.
  • Linebackers: With Kam Robinson out for the next few weeks, we have Trey McDonald slotting into the starting lineup to begin the season alongside James Jackson.
  • Cornerbacks: From the Hoos' cornerback room, Emmanuel Karnley, Donavan Platt, and Jordan Robinson have emerged as three prominent players, along with sophomore Kevon Gray and freshman Lukas Sanker.
  • Safeties: No changes, although if Antonio Clary is not ready by week one, expect Da'Marcus Crosby to slot in until Clary is fully healthy.

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Jorge Diaz Nicolas

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicolas

Punt Return

Suderian Harrison

Cam Ross

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

Josiah Abdullah

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Hayden Rollison

Virginia Special Teams Notes

  • One change with Jorge Diaz Nicolas slotting in behind Will Bettridge.

Long Term Injury Report

Kam Robinson (Collarbone) - Multiple Weeks

Makilan Thomas (Foot) - Multiple Months

Ja'Maric Morris (ACL) - Out for the Season

Jam Jackson (Knee) - Out for the Season

Monroe Mills (ACL) - Out for the Season

Dre Walker (Leg) - Multiple Months

Virginia begins its season on Saturday, August 30th at 6pm agaisnt Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

