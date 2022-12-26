Skip to main content
WATCH: Sam Hauser Hits Wild Buzzer-Beating Three on Christmas Day

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Hauser banked in a 37-foot three-pointer at the end of the first quarter of the Celtics' Christmas win over the Bucks
Merry Christmas, Sam Hauser.

With just 1.9 seconds left on the clock at the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics were looking to get one last shot off to extend their lead over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Grant Williams inbounded the ball to Sam Hauser, who turned and fired a wild fadeaway shot from 37 feet away from the basket. With some nice touch and perhaps a little bit of Christmas magic, Hauser's shot banked in off the glass to give the Celtics a 36-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

Watch Hauser's incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer in the video below:

The Celtics went on to defeat the Bucks 139-118. Sam Hauser finished with six points, two rebounds, and an assist, while Hauser's teammate and another former Wahoo, Malcolm Brogdon, had nine points, two rebounds, an assist. 

