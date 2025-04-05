Report: Virginia Basketball to Host Oklahoma Transfer Guard Duke Miles
The chaos of the college basketball transfer portal is on a temporary ceasefire, as there is a recruiting dead period from April 3rd-10th. During that time, there can be no in-person contact between recruits and coaches, including visits either on or off campus. Even so, players who have already taken visits to schools are announcing their commitment decisions and others are in the process of scheduling visits for when the dead period ends.
That's the case for Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles, who is reportedly in the process of setting up visits to a number of schools, including one to Virginia. According to a report from Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Miles has been contacted by a long list of major conference schools and is planning to take visits to Virginia, Memphis, Penn State, and DePaul.
A 6'2", 188 -pound redshirt senior guard from Montgomery, Alabama, Miles spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Troy. He played in 43 games in his first two seasons, including 20 starts as a true freshman, but then played just six games and medically redshirted the 2022-2023 season. Miles then transferred to High Point, where he had a breakout campaign in the 2023-2024 season. In 33 games and 27 starts, Miles averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 assists per game and shot 52.8% from the floor en route to earning Big South Newcomer of the year and First-Team All-Big South honors.
Miles parlayed that strong season into his first major conference opportunity, as he transferred to Oklahoma. In his lone season as a Sooner, Miles started all 34 games, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Though he was not relied upon as a big-time scorer or volume shot taker, Miles still recorded 15 games in double figures and scored a season-high 29 points against Central Arkansas as well as 18 points at Missouri and 15 points at Ole Miss. He shot 51.4% from the floor and 43% from three-point range on 2.7 attempts per game. Miles is also a solid defender, with his 1.4 steals per game ranking in the top 20 in the SEC.
At the end of the year Miles entered the transfer portal looking for a new home for his final season of college basketball. Given his experience and two-way abilities, it makes sense that so many major conference suitors have emerged for his services.
Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers are still searching for their first transfer committment of the offseason. Virginia hosted three transfer targets last weekend- VCU freshmen Branden Jennings and Luke Bamgboye and Nevada forward Nick Davidson. Jennings and Bamgboye have yet to announce their decisions and Davidson has since committed to Clemson. Meanwhile, 10 Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal, and five of them have committed to other schools: Blake Buchanan (Iowa State), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Isaac McKneely (Louisville), Andrew Rhode (Wisconsin), Anthony Robinson (Xavier).
As it stands, Virginia has only three scholarship players projected to be on its roster next season, Elijah Gertrude and incoming freshman Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale, and it seems unlikely that any of the remaining Cavaliers in the portal will end up returning to UVA. Odom and his staff have plenty of work to do when the recruiting dead period ends.
