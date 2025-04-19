Report: Virginia Football Set to Host Wyoming Defensive Back Wrook Brown
Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have their sights set on another defensive back in the transfer portal. Wyoming defensive back Wrook Brown, an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2024, is set to visit Virginia sometime next week, as reported by ESPN's Max Olson on Friday evening. According to the report from Olson, Brown will also take a visit to Arizona next week.
A 5'11", 187-pound defensive back from Salado, Texas, Brown appeared in 37 games over the last three seasons at Wyoming with 27 starts. After redshirting his first season at Wyoming, Brown found himself a nice role the following year in 2022, appearing in all 13 games with seven starts. That season, Brown finished with 37 total tackles, 24 solo stops, two tackles for loss, and three passes defended. He had multiple tackles in seven games that season, including a career-high 10 tackles against New Mexico and six tackles against Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.
In 2023, Brown started in 11 of 12 games for the Cowboys, primarily at the nickel position. He finished the year with 47 total tackles, 34 solo stops, four passes defended, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. His three picks led the team and ranked sixth in the Mountain West Conference.
This past season was Brown's best year yet, as he finished with 48 tackles, 36 solo stops, one tackle for loss, six passes defended, and three interceptions, including this pick six against New Mexico.
Brown ranked fourth on Wyoming in total and solo tackles, led the team and was eighth in the conference in interceptions, and was third in pass breakups. At the end of the season, Brown was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention.
Virginia has already secured one defensive back transfer this offseason, signing Cincinnati transfer cornerback Jordan Robinson on Friday. But the Cavaliers are in need of at least a few more defensive back transfers in the spring window, especially following the injury to Jam Jackson, who could potentially be sidelined for a significant period of time, though Tony Elliott did not confirm if Jackson's knee injury would require surgery. Virginia could be in the market for as many as four defensive backs in the portal even if Jackson is able to play in 2025.
UVA added Morgan State transfer cornerback Ja'son Prevard in back in December, but he was the only player the Cavaliers added at that position in the winter transfer window. Other than Prevard and Jam Jackson, Dre Walker is the only other cornerback on the Virginia roster with substantial experience and even Walker missed eight games last season with an injury.
Wrook Brown played primarily as a nickel at Wyoming, so it's possible that he slides into that same role as Virginia's SPUR defender, a spot that was occupied by Corey Thomas Jr. and Kendren Smith last season, two players who are not returning to this year's Virginia roster. But it's also possible that the Cavaliers try to shift Brown to a different spot in the secondary, likely cornerback, should they land his commitment.