Ryan Dunn & Reece Beekman NBA Draft Combine Measurements & Results
This is an important week for Virginia men's basketball stars Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman, who are both looking to raise their draft stock at the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The first two days of the combine included physical measurements, agility and shooting drills, and some 5-on-5 scrimmaging. Let's take a look at the initial results from the NBA Draft Combine for Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.
Beginning with Ryan Dunn, here are his physical measurements and agility and shooting marks along with his overall ranking and his ranking among power forwards in each category:
Ryan Dunn
Height (without shoes): 6' 6.25" (35th overall, 11th among power forwards)
Weight: 213.6 lbs (32nd, 10th)
Wingspan: 7' 1.5" (17th, 5th)
Standing Reach: 8' 7" (38th, 12th)
Hand Length: 9.00" (17th, 3rd)
Hand Width: 9.75" (26th, 6th)
Max Vertical Leap: 38.5" (14th, 3rd)
Standing Vertical Leap: 32.0" (11th, 2nd)
Lane Agility Time: 10.99s (24th, 3rd)
Shuttle Run: 2.88s (9th, 2nd)
Three Quarter Sprint: 3.12s (26th, 5th)
Spot Up Shooting: 32.0% (69th, 12th)
Non-Stationary - off dribble college break left: 36.7% (68th, 11th)
Non-Stationary - on the move college: 40.0% (57th, 12th)
Here are Reece Beekman's physical measurements and agility and shooting marks along with his overall ranking and his ranking among point guards in each category.
Reece Beekman
Height (without shoes): 6' 1.5" (70th overall, 6th among point guards)
Weight: 196.4 (61st, 5th)
Wingspan: 6' 6.5" (67th, 4th)
Standing Reach: 8' 4." (61st, 2nd)
Hand Length: 8.5" (49th, 2nd)
Hand Width: 9.0" (56th, 5th)
Max Vertical Leap: 36.5" (27th, 6th)
Standing Vertical Leap: 30.0" (28th, 5th)
Lane Agility Time: 10.86s (12th, 3rd)
Shuttle Run: 3.08s (51st, 8th)
Three Quarter Sprint: 2.94s (2nd, 1st)
Spot Up Shooting: 64.0% (24th, 6th)
Non-Stationary - off dribble college break left: 73.3% (10th, 3rd)
Non-Stationary - on the move college: 64.0% (11th, 3rd)
Ryan Dunn opted to skip 5-on-5 scrimmages, but Reece Beekman participated in the first scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon. In a little under 15 minutes on the court, Beekman tallied seven points, two assists and two steals, committing two turnovers and zero fouls. He connected on three of his seven field goal attempts and one of his two three-pointers.
Unsurprisingly, Beekman drew praise from onlookers for his defensive efforts during the scrimmage.
Beekman is currently ranked the No. 69 overall prospect in ESPN's Top 100 Prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft and the 14th-ranked point guard. ESPN has Ryan Dunn as the No. 30 overall prospect and the No. 9 small forward. Most of the latest mock drafts have Dunn going in the late first round or early second round. Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports is the highest on Dunn, projecting him to go No. 19 overall to the Toronto Raptors.
