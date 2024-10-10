Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Louisville on Paper
Virginia will look to improve on its best start in five years when the Cavaliers host Louisville on Saturday in Charlottesville. UVA has won its last two games and is looking to remain unbeaten in ACC play, while the Cardinals are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid, suffering defeats to Notre Dame and SMU in their last two games.
As the Cavaliers and Cardinals prepare to clash on Saturday at Scott Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some more statistical notes on Louisville.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Louisville ahead of this weekend's matchup.
Virginia
Stat
Louisville
4-1 (2-0 ACC)
Record
3-2 (1-1 ACC)
29.0
Scoring Offense
38.6
432.2
Total Offense
472.6
180.2
Rushing Offense
169.2
4.7
Yards Per Rush
5.3
252.0
Passing Offense
303.4
65.6%
Completion %
66.5%
25/74 (34%)
3rd Down Conv.
26/61 (43%)
7/12 (58%)
4th Down Conv.
5/11 (45%)
18/23 (78%)
Red Zone Scores
15/20 (75%)
9/23 (39%)
Red Zone TDs
12/20 (60%)
7
Turnovers
4
7
Forced Turnovers
6
21.6
Scoring Defense
19.6
379.0
Total Defense
313.4
112.6
Rushing Defense
113.8
266.4
Passing Defense
199.6
26/75 (35%)
3rd Down Defense
17/63 (27%)
9/15 (60%)
4th Down Defense
6/9 (67%)
10-49
Sacks by-yards
10-70
29:45
Time of Possession
32:22
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 99/149 (66.4%), 1,211 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
LOU Tyler Shough: 98/152 (64.5%), 1,443 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 28 receptions, 412 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 14.7 yards per catch
LOU Ja'Corey Brooks: 25 receptions, 489 yards, 6 toucjdowns, 19.6 yards per catch
Top Running Back
UVA Xavier Brown: 38 carries, 315 rushing yards, 8.3 yards per carry, 0 touchdowns
LOU Isaac Brown: 39 carries, 362 rushing yards, 9.3 yards per carry, 1 touchdown
Top Defender
UVA Antonio Clary: 48 total tackles, 17 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
LOU Stanquan Clark: 31 total tackles, 18 solo stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Some more notable statistics on Louisville:
- Louisville's best quarter is the third quarter, where the Cardinals are outscoring their opponents 49-6 so far this season.
- Louisville is outscoring its opponents 83-22 in the second half through the first five games of the season.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the ACC (38.6 points per game) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the ACC (19.6 points per game allowed).
- The Cardinals are ranked fourth in the ACC in both total offense (472.6 yards per game) and total defense (313.4 yards per game allowed).
- Louisville's defense excels at getting off the field on third downs, holding opponents to ACC-low 27% on third down conversions so far this season.
- With Texas Tech transfer quarterback Tyler Shough leading the way, Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC in passing offense (303.4 passing yards per game) and second in the ACC in passing efficiency, second only to Miami.
Virginia is set to host Louisville on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Cardinals is set for 3:30pm ET at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Bowl Projections Heading Into Week 7
UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. Louisville
UVA Football Week 7 Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Clary, Harris & More
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Louisville | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 7 Power Rankings