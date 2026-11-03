Three Bold Predictions for UVA’s Final Three Games

The final turn of Virginia's season is approaching.

The Cavaliers have just three games remaining in the 2026 campaign, and recently fell to 4-5 after a historic smackdown suffered against Wake Forest. The future looks grim. But before the final stretch, Virginia gets a bye week to rest and recover after several key starters suffered injuries.

Here are bold predictions for the last bit of Cavaliers football:

The Cavaliers finish 5-7

Cal has proven to be one of the worst teams in the ACC. Virginia should pick up with No. 5 against the Golden Bears. However, that might be the last win of the season for these Cavaliers.

North Carolina was a few plays away from beating two top-10 teams (Notre Dame and Miami), and should face little to no difficulty hindering a sluggish Virginia offense. On another note, the Cavaliers still haven't won a game away from Scott Stadium since last December. Virginia should not be expected to pick up an underdog win at Virginia Tech.

A 5-7 finish really isn't all that bold, given the circumstances. But if you told the Cavaliers that they would finish with a losing record one season after going 11-3, I think they would all be completely shocked.

Eli Holstein starts at Virginia Tech

Coach Tony Elliott has consistently reiterated that Beau Pribula has done what the coaching staff has asked of him. On paper, Pribula hasn't performed all that poorly. However, the eye test tells a different story. Pribula has constantly run into sacks (that are not the fault of his offensive line), and has missed a few throws each game.

Most importantly, this team is 1-4 over its past five games with Pribula as its starting quarterback. If the Cavaliers lose one (or two) of their next two games, even Elliott might finally give in and start Holstein as an early audition for the 2027 starting job.

Virginia does not fire any coaches at season's end

Doubters of the Cavalier coordinators forget that both Des Kitchings and John Rudzinski were quietly extended through the 2028 season. Elliott likes his assistants. Given Elliott's commitment to his personnel, it would be surprising to see any of them let go after the Virginia Tech game.

If Kitchings (or others) are fired, that decision might come from over Elliott's head. Ultimately, Dr. Carla Williams must priortize the success of the program over the continuity of staff.