Trey Murphy III Named to Second USA Basketball Select Team
For the second year in a row, former Virginia basketball star and current New Orleans Pelican Trey Murphy III was one of 12 players selected to the USA Basketball Men's Select Team. After helping the USA Men's National Team train for the FIBA World Cup in 2023, Murphy is back on the Select Team once again, this time training the National Team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Murphy is one of five returners from the 2023 USA Select Team, joining Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, free agent Langston Galloway, and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who just won the 2024 NBA Championship with another former Wahoo Sam Hauser.
2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team
Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
Cooper Flagg (Duke)
Langston Galloway (Free Agent)
Nigel-Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)
Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)
Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)
Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars)
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)
Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)
Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)
In his one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice, Trey Murphy III posted a 50-40-90 statline before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and getting picked No. 17 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Murphy had a breakout season in 2022-2023, starting 65 games and averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc, garnering votes for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. He missed some time with injuries this season, but was still productive and averaged career-highs in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9), and assists (2.2) while appearing in 57 games, including 23 starts.
Now, Murphy and the USA Select Team will help the USA Basketball National Team prepare to make a run at a fifth-consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Select Team and National Team will train together from July 6-8 in Las Vegas.
