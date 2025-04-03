UVA Basketball: Five Big Swing Targets for Virginia in the Transfer Portal
With 10 Virginia players in the transfer portal and only three players currently projected to be on the official roster in Elijah Gertrude and high school commits Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale, Ryan Odom and his staff have a long month ahead of them in building their roster for year 1 of a new era of UVA basketball. Here are five of the top players currently available in the transfer portal (as of Thursday, April 3rd) for Odom to entice to come to Charlottesville. This article comes on the heels of Isaac McKneely's commitment to Louisville, a massive blow for the Hoos as they try to piece together a competitive roster for the 2025-2026 season.
No. 1 Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB
The former UAB forward averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game across the 2024-25 season, shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from three-point land. Lendeborg may be a long shot for the Hoos, but he would do wonders if Odom could bring him to Charlottesville. Odom’s teams have emphasized the need for bigs and rebounding ability, with the VCU Rams ranking 36th in rebounding in the NCAA this past season.
No. 2 RJ Luis | Guard | St. John's
The Big East Player of the Year, RJ Luis, was transformed into a star under Rick Pitino. The 6’7 wing averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two assists per game as he helped St. Johns to Big East tournament and regular season titles. Luis is a proven, reliable scorer who also brings defensive prowess that would allow Virginia faithful to reminisce about the days of Tony Bennett Pack-Line basketball.
No. 3 Josh Dix | Guard | Iowa
An Iowa native, Josh Dix was a dominant guard in Iowa’s backcourt over the last three years, averaging 14.4 points per game. Looking for a fresh start, Dix would give the Hoos an instant veteran presence, serving as a one-year guy, players Odom has praised as being the lifeblood of past teams at VCU and Utah State. Dix currently has his sights set on Creighton and Kansas.
No. 4 Flory Bidunga | Forward | Kansas
Helping Virginia's problems on the glass, Flory Bidunga brings youth and athleticism to any school that can nab his commitment. Bidunga, as a freshman, averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a game this past season for Kansas. Bidunga stands at 6'9 and would be a massive portal addition for Ryan Odom and his staff, giving Virginia a concrete foundation on the boards for years to come.
No. 5 Alvaro Folgueiras | Forward | Robert Morris
A 6'9 forward originally from Málaga, Spain, Folgueiras has proven himself at Robert Morris, averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 54.8% from the field and 41.3% from three this past season, providing a dynamic look for Virginia in 2025. Against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, Folgueiras registered 15 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block as the Colonials kept it close with the Crimson Tide for much of the game. Folgueiras is currently in talks with Kentucky, but has yet to commit.
