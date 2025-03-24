UVA Basketball: Junior Guard Andrew Rohde Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia junior guard Andrew Rohde entered the transfer portal on Monday (March 24), as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello. A former St. Thomas (MN) transfer, Rohde enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons in Charlottesville.
No Virginia player improved more year over year than Andrew Rohde. After scoring 17.1 points per game as a true freshman at St. Thomas in the Summit League, the massive jump up in competition clearly was too much for Rohde last season, as he averaged just 4.3 points per game and shot 25.7% from beyond the arc. With the Cavaliers essentially devoid of ball-handling playmakers at the start of the season, Rohde's gradual evolution into a capable floor general provided a big-time lift for a team that might have missed the ACC Tournament altogether had Rohde not developed midway through this season.
Rohde delivered one of the best stretches of point guard play in the history of Virginia basketball this season. In a six-game run from January 21st to February 8th, Rohde had 42 assists to just three turnovers. Included in that stretch was a three-game set in which Rohde had nine assists and zero turnovers at Pittsburgh, then nine assists and zero turnovers against Georgia Tech, and then nine assists and two turnovers at Virginia Tech. For the season, Rohde ranked seventh in the ACC in assists (4.3 apg) and sixth in assist to turnover ratio (2.3).
Not only did Rohde run the Virginia offense efficiently and effectively, but his own three-point shot experienced a meteoric rise, going from 25.7% from three last season to 41.3% from beyond the arc this season. Rohde had 14 games in double figures this season, including a season-high 17 points in UVA's win over Florida State in the final home game of the season. Overall, Rohde finished the year ranked third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg), first in assists (4.3 apg), and third in three-point shooting (41.3%).
Rohde played in 63 games over the last two seasons at Virginia, starting in 53 of them. His experience as a lead point guard at a major conference program, his development into a capable scorer and three-point threat this season, and his size at 6'6" should make Rohde an attractive transfer guard option in the portal. He will likely receive a healthy share of major conference suitors looking to add experience and depth to their roster at the point guard position.
Andrew Rohde is the fourth Virginia player to enter the transfer portal, joining junior guard Isaac McKneely, sophomore center Blake Buchanan, and sophomore guard Dai Dai Ames. All four of those players started at least 22 games for the Cavaliers this season.
Stay up to date on all the latest Virginia basketball transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current roster and UVA's effort to pursue players in the portal, here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates
More Virginia Basketball News
Virginia Guard Isaac McKneely Enters Portal, Still Considering Return to UVA
Ryan Odom Tabs Longwood HC Griff Aldrich as Associate Head Coach
Questions for UVA Basketball Coach Ryan Odom: A New Chapter Begins
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates
UVA Basketball Roster Turnover Prediction: What to Expect This Offseason