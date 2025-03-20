UVA Basketball Roster Turnover Prediction: What to Expect This Offseason

‼️OMS NIL CLIENT SIGNING‼️ We are beyond thankful to announce that we’ve signed one of the best Guards in college basketball, Isaac McKneely @IsaacMcKneely to the OMS NIL Family!



The Poca, W.V. native averaged 14.4 PPG and shot 42.1% from 3 for the Virginia Cavaliers this year! pic.twitter.com/5sCK7f9OhC