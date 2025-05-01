UVA Football Acquires Defensive Back Da'Marcus Crosby
On Wednesday, the Cavaliers snagged another defensive commit in New Mexico State defensive back Da’Marcus Crosby. The addition of Crosby allows Virginia to continue to bulk up its secondary, as he’s the fourth defensive back commit for the Hoos this spring transfer portal cycle. Crosby announced his commitment in a post via X.
The 6’2 safety from Houston, Texas, started his collegiate career in junior college at Kilgore College in Texas. In his sophomore year, Crosby starred for the Rangers, registering 75 tackles, three interceptions, and forced three fumbles. In a 51-14 win over Blinn College, Crosby took one interception to the house.
After two seasons at Kilgore, Crosby transferred to Sam Houston State University, remaining in the Lone Star State while upgrading to FBS football. Crosby joined the Bearkats in their first-ever season of FBS football.
At SHSU, Crosby earned All-Conference USA First Team as he picked up 55 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions. Against Kennesaw State, Crosby registered 10 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the game-winning field goal. The performance earned Crosby CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Because of his success, Crosby chose to make another leap, transferring to New Mexico State for the 2024 season. After starting the season as a reserve, Crosby worked his way into the starting lineup, starting the final seven games. At the end of the year, Crosby finished second on the team in tackles (81) while having one tackle-for-a-loss, one interception, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble, continuing to flash his game-changing ability.
With another successful season, Crosby once again leveled up this spring, choosing Virginia for his final collegiate season.
Now in Charlottesville, Crosby will look to reinforce a safety room that includes Antonio Clary, Louisville transfer Devin Neal, Ethan Minter, Corey Costner, and recent Tennessee transfer Christian Charles, who can feature as a corner or safety.
Crosby is the tenth spring transfer for Virginia and fifth on the defensive side of the ball. Below is the list of current spring acquisitions by Tony Elliott and his staff:
- Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson
- Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave
- New Mexico/Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba
- Tennessee Tech defensive end Daniel Rickert
- Arkansas State offensive tackle Makilan Thomas
- Syracuse offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee
- Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles
- Miami cornerback Emmanuel Karnley
- New Mexico State defensive back Da'Marcus Crosby
According to 247Sports, Virginia currently has the 4th best transfer class in the ACC behind Miami, Florida State, and North Carolina. The outlet has Virginia acquiring 25 three-stars and three four-stars.
At this point, every position room appears to be decently full, but it’ll be interesting if Tony Elliott and staff continue to deploy the NIL budget. With one final season on his contract, the pressure is on for Elliott to produce his first winning season in Charlottesville.
