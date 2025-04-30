Grading Virginia Football's Second Batch of Spring Transfers
The Cavaliers have continued to acquire talent this transfer portal window, as the Hoos now have nine transfers this spring. Last week, we graded Virginia's first three transfers; this week, we take a look at the six newest Cavalier additions:
For the first round of transfer grades: Grading Virginia Football's First Three Spring Transfer Commits
Daniel Rickert: B+
Transferring from Tennessee Tech, defensive end transfer Daniel Rickert was a two-time First-Team All-Big South-Ohio Valley Conference selection who racked up 19 sacks over 43 games with the Golden Eagles. It's no secret that Virginia's pass rush has struggled in recent years, as the Hoos only registered 19 sacks in 2024, second to last in the ACC. The addition of Rickert bolsters a group of edge rushers led by Cazeem Moore, Mitchell Melton, and Fisher Camac. Rickert gets a B+ grade as he brings upside to a unit that can always use a spark.
Makilan Thomas: B-
Thomas brings extensive experience to this Virginia roster, as he's played in 38 games over the last four years at Arkansas State. The offensive tackle, who has primarily played right tackle, will serve as a depth addition, likely to slot as a reserve but provide a security blanket at the position. Unamba, Thomas, and Wohlabaugh all come in to attempt to replace Monroe Mills, who tore his ACL this spring, but replacing the no. 1 tackle in the transfer portal from this past winter cycle is a tall order.
As for upside, Thomas earned an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection in 2023 after starting all 12 games at right tackle and allowing just one sack and 21 total pressures in 836 snaps. His 81.2 pass-blocking rating on Pro Football Focus that season led all tackles in the Sun Belt and ranked 25th in the country. Despite these stats, as a non-Power Four conference player, how he will adjust to the ACC is unknown: B-.
David Wohlabaugh Jr.: A-
Another offensive tackle, Wohlabaugh, brings more promise than Thomas in the sense that he has played at Kentucky and Syracuse. The addition of the 6 '6", 301-pound Stow, Ohio, native reinforces Virginia's tackle depth, potentially creating a battle for the starting right or left tackle spot. Last year, according to Pro Football Focus, Wohlabaugh allowed just two sacks on 174 drop-back passing snaps and received an 80.0 pass-blocking grade. If he can stay healthy, he could play a critical factor in Virginia's O-Line this fall: A-
Harrison Waylee: C+
The addition of Waylee is definitely an interesting one. The former Wyoming running back has one year of eligibility and, although talented, joins a running back room that is already packed with Xavier Brown, J'Mari Taylor, and recent Colorado transfer Isaiah Augustave. Waylee missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury, and it will be interesting to see how he fits into Virginia's running back room. With transfer portal acquisitions having a price tag attached, this one feels a little unnecessary: C+
Christian Charles: A-
Christian Charles is a versatile addition for Tony Elliott and his staff as he brings experience as a safety and cornerback. Charles also brings experience in big-time moments, as he matched a season-high with eight tackles, allowed just one catch for six yards on 49 snaps at the corner, and recovered a fumble on special teams that led to a Tennessee touchdown against then No.3 Alabama in 2022. If Charles, who missed the majority of 2023 with an injury can rediscover his prime in Charlottesville, he will be a force to be reckoned with: A-
Emmanuel Karnley: A
UVA's most recent transfer portal add, Karnley, injects youth into the Virginia defensive back group as he has three years of eligibility remaining. At the time of his commitment, Karnley was the No. 1 available prospect in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, a massive addition for the Hoos. Karnley will reinforce and potentially lead Virginia's cornerback unit in 2025, making him a pristine addition to the Hoos: A
