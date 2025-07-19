Saints QB Tyler Shough Becomes Latest Second-Round Pick to Ink Guaranteed Deal
Shough reached an agreement on Saturday ahead of the start of the team's training camp.
In this story:
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough agreed with the franchise on a fully-guaranteed $10.795 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The contract for Shough at No. 40 makes him the last player in the 2025 draft to agree to a fully-guaranteed deal.
Shough's contract includes an annual roster bonus, which will earn him the majority of his compensation ahead of the first week of training camp in each season of his deal. No other non-first-round pick has an annual roster bonus stuctured into the contract.
Shough concluded a seven-year college career last season at Louisville, where he completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published