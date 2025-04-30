UVA Football Receives Commitment From Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley
Virginia's cornerback room was an issue this spring due to its lack of depth; now, Coach Tony Elliott and crew have turned that weakness into a strength. After the commitment of Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles, the Hoos received another secondary commit in former Miami corner Emmanuel Karnley. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports was the first to report the news on Tuesday night.
A California native, Karnley chose to stick to the West Coast, landing on Arizona as his first of now three collegiate destinations.
After redshirting his first season in Tucson, Karnley stepped into the fold and quickly made his presence felt his sophomore year. Karnley appeared in ten games in 2024 and racked up 16 total tackles (11 solo, five assist) and five pass deflections. Karnley's best game came against Utah, where he had four solo tackles and two pass breakups in a 23-10 win over the Utes.
Despite the strong start, Karnley saw his future elsewhere, choosing to hit the portal this past winter in search of new beginnings.
Karnley committed to Miami, where he spent all spring training as a Hurricane before entering the transfer portal again. After eight days in the portal, Karnley decided to head up the East Coast to Charlottesville. His addition reinforces Virginia's cornerback room, which has turned from a liability to an asset for Tony Elliott and his staff.
The 6'3 Karnley brings size to Virginia's cornerback room as he joins fellow spring commits Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati) and Christian Charles (Tennessee), who look to add depth to a cornerback room that was led by Ja'son Prevard, Dre Walker, and CJ Spence this spring.
These additions also look to fill the void of Jam Jackson, who went down with a knee injury this spring and could miss considerable time. For context, Jackson was Virginia's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, finishing third on the team in total tackles (58), fourth in solo stops (37), and second in pass breakups (6).
Karnley is the ninth spring transfer for Virginia and fourth on the defensive side of the ball. Below is the list of current spring acquisitions by Tony Elliott and his staff:
- Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson
- Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave
- New Mexico/Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba
- Tennessee Tech defensive end Daniel Rickert
- Arkansas State offensive tackle Makilan Thomas
- Syracuse offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee
- Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles
- Miami cornerback Emmanuel Karnley
When looking at Virginia's spring transfer portal, its three biggest needs headed in were cornerback, offensive line, and running back, all of which the Hoos have addressed to give Tony Elliott a complete roster headed into the fall.
More Virginia Football News
- UVA Football Adds Tennessee Defensive Back Christian Charles
- Five Virginia Football Players to Watch for the 2026 NFL Draft
- Virginia Football Lands Three Transfer Commitments on Busy Saturday
- Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Post Spring Football
- Virginia Safety Jonas Sanker Selected by Saints in 3rd Round of NFL Draft