UVA Football: Who Are Virginia's Most Important Players Moving Forward
The football program at Virginia has come off to a relatively good start, garnering three wins and only dropping one contest against Maryland. The cavaliers will have to rely on a number of key players to keep this success afloat.
QB Anthony Colandrea
Colandrea is no surprise here. He is the starting quarterback and the engine of this Cavalier offense. The sophomore has been clocking an encouraging upward trend in his completion percentage and touchdown numbers. His completion percentage was around 75% for the first two games of the season before a drop to 56% against Maryland. Colandrea picked it up against Coastal Carolina, clocking in at 65%. He also threw for two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina and Richmond, three against Wake Forest. but threw for zero against Maryland. He will have to make sure to limit turnovers, however, as he threw two interceptions each against Wake Forest and Maryland. Colandrea’s ability to protect the ball on offense and continue to improve will determine the future of the Cavalier football season.
WR Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields has been the leader on the receiving front for Virginia. He collected two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina and had 100+ receiving yards versus Richmond and Wake Forest. The 6’4 Charlottesville native seems to be picking up steam, which could be invaluable for the Cavaliers if he can keep it up. Fields must stay cool under pressure as he will continue to draw the top cover-guys from ACC squads and be tested in the latter part of the schedule.
RB Xavier Brown
Xavier Brown had a killer performance against Coast Carolina. He rushed for 171 yards with his longest run going for 75 yards . This was the definition of a breakout game, as he had not recorded over 100 rushing yards in a single game in his career. This showing may be enough to make him the starter at running back. Can he continue to put together strong rushing numbers as the season progresses? His ability to do so would be invaluable to the Cavaliers.
TE Tyler Neville
Tyler Neville represents a new age for Virginia. He notably collected two touchdowns against Wake Forest. The Cavaliers have not utilized tight ends in the passing game often since Jelani Woods in 2021. He racked up 57 receiving yards against Maryland as well but only had 31 receiving yards against Coastal Carolina. His performance against Wake Forest is certainly an indicator of the great potential Neville holds. If the Cavaliers can find a consistent place for Neville in their passing game, they will find themselves with a sneaky weapon to utilize.
Safeties Jonas Sanker and Antonio Clary
Jonas Sanker and Antonio Clary are important as duo and leaders of the defense. There's an argument to be made that these two make up one of the best, if not the best, safety tandem in the ACC currently. These two need to chase the ball and force takeaways, however. Clary recorded an interception against Coastal Carolina, the first of the season for the UVA defense. Sanker and Clary have made over 70 tackles between the two of them. Their ability to cause turnovers and make interceptions will give Virginia the turning-point advantage that they really need.
LB Kam Robinson
Kam Robinson was a notable absence in the Hoos' only loss of the season versus Maryland. The defeat was not exactly a defensive issue, but Robinson would certainly have been able to provide a greater chance of victory. The linebacker has made 15 tackles in 3 games, including a sack against Wake Forest. His potential is high and his true impact has not been fully revealed as of yet.
DE Kam Butler
Kam Butler is a player that could be invaluable to the Hoos if he rises to the occasion. The remarkable seventh-year player has the opportunity to put pressure on opposing QBs, which will give the team a much needed boost in the pass-rushing department for the next stretch of the season. So far, he has made 15 tackles with one sack at Coastal Carolina. He'll have to utilize his experience and game-sense in order to fuel an effective pass rush for the Cavalier for the rest of the season.
Bonus: Grady Brosterhous
We have to give a shoutout to the leader of the Grady Bunch. The junior quarterback is something of a QB sneak specialist. He has recorded just 10 yards over the whole season, but these have led to three touchdowns. If Brosterhous can be a consistent goal line playmaker for the Cavaliers this will prove to be a valuable tool on 4th and short situations.
