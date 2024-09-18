VIDEO: Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea Talks Loss to Maryland, Trip to Coastal
It's been a few days since Anthony Colandrea and the Virginia Cavaliers suffered their first defeat of the season, a frustrating 27-13 loss to Maryland on Saturday night in which UVA lost the turnover battle 4-0 and failed to score a point after halftime. While Colandrea and his teammates have certainly shifted their focus to their next game, a road test at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, the sophomore quarterback was forced to recount the loss to the Terrapins as well as his three turnovers as he met with the media after practice on Tuesday for the first time since that game.
Colandrea has shown significant maturity in his handling of the media since his freshman season. His answers to countless questions about the turnovers and missed throws were terse, but Colandrea accepted responsibility for those plays, recognized the importance of ball security, and discussed how he's learning to bounce back from plays like that. Colandrea also talked about how his team must improve in their execution in the red zone, where they've scored just five touchdowns on12 trips this season, on third down, where they converted just three of 15 attempts against Maryland, and in the third quarter, where they've gone scoreless in each of their last two games.
Colandrea expressed confidence that Virginia can and will execute better moving forward into this weekend's game against Coastal Carolina.
Watch the video below to see the full five-minute presser with Anthony Colandrea:
Colandrea and the Cavaliers will look to get back on track when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff from Brooks Stadium is set for 2pm ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Robinson, Boley, Furnish
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Coastal Carolina | Takeaways, Analysis
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Maryland
Virginia Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Loss to Maryland
What Went Wrong: Dissecting Virginia's Frustrating Defeat to Maryland