Virginia Baseball Picks Up William & Mary Transfer Pitcher Alex Markus

Alex Markus (RHP) - Transfer Portal

Grad Transfer w 1 Year of Eligibility



FB: 94-96 T 98.3

SL: 80-84

CH: 84-87



Trackman Data is available

DMs are open

Email: markusalex17@gmail.com

Cell: 804-982-1733 pic.twitter.com/N5P1NGoU5z