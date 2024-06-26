Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Picks Up William & Mary Transfer Pitcher Alex Markus

Matt Newton

Alex Markus delivers a pitch during the William & Mary baseball game against Central Connecticut.
Alex Markus delivers a pitch during the William & Mary baseball game against Central Connecticut. / William & Mary Athletics

Virginia baseball continues to reinforce its pitching staff. UVA landed its third pitcher from the transfer portal on Tuesday as William & Mary right-handed pitcher Alex Markus announced his commitment to Virginia.

A 6'1" righty who played his high school ball at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, Markus began his college career at DIII Roanoke College, where he posted a 3.07 ERA and recorded 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in his senior season in 2023. Markus then transferred to William & Mary, where he logged 13 starts and 18 total appearances this past season. In 42.2 innings pitched, Markus posted a 5.70 ERA, a 1.80 WHIP, and recorded 46 strikeouts to 33 walks and one save.

Markus faced some top-tier competition at times this season, making four appearances against teams that made the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament. He pitched poorly against East Carolina, giving up four earned runs on five hits, but delivered decent outings out of the bullpen against VCU (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 SO) and North Carolina (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 SO) and as a starter against VCU (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 SO).

Though his season-long numbers hardly jump off the page, his tape shows great velocity on his fastball that should allow him to compete against ACC batters.

Alex Markus is the third transfer pitcher Virginia has reportedly landed this offseason, joining Lynchburg's Wesley Arrington, who committed to UVA earlier this week, and VMI's Will Riley, who pledged to the Cavaliers a couple of weeks ago before Virginia's season ended in Omaha.

