Virginia Baseball Earns No. 12 Seed, Hosting Mississippi State, St. John's & Penn
Virginia (41-15) has earned the No. 12 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament and will host Mississippi State, St. John's, and Penn in the Charlottesville Regional this weekend at Disharoon Park.
Charlottesville Regional
1. Virginia (41-15)
4. Pennsylvania (24-23)
3. St. John's (37-16-1)
2. Mississippi State (38-21)
Click here to see the full 64-team bracket and regional matchups for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Charlottesville Regional will open on Friday (game times TBD) with Virginia hosting Pennsylvania and Mississippi State taking on St. John's. The four teams will play a double-elimination round robin until one team is left standing as the regional champion.
The Charlottesville Regional is paired with the Fayetteville Regional, which features No. 5 overall seed Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, and Southeast Missouri State. The winners of the Charlottesville and Fayetteville regionals will meet in the Super Regional.
Virginia is 11-23-1 all-time against Penn, but the most recent meeting between the two programs came in the year 1953. The Quakers are 24-23 overall this season and rattled off three-straight wins to win the Ivy League Tournament last week.
UVA is 0-3 against Mississippi State, with all three of those games coming in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia lost both games to Mississippi State in the 2013 Super Regionals in Charlottesville, then fell to the Aggies 6-5 in the winner's bracket game in the 2021 College World Series. Mississippi State is 38-21 overall this season and earned the No. 5 seed in SEC Tournament, falling to eventual conference champs Tennessee.
Virginia owns a 13-4 all-time record against St. John's and the two teams have split their four NCAA Tournament meetings 2-2. The Red Storm defeated the Cavaliers 5-3 in the 2005 Corvallis Regional and 6-5 in the Charlottesville Regional in 2010, but Virginia won the next game over St. John's 5-3 in the regional final to advance to the 2010 Super Regionals. The Cavaliers and Red Storm met again in the Charlottesville Regional the following year, with UVA winning 10-2 en route to another appearance in the College World Series. St. John's is 37-16-1 this season and earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big East Tournament title.
This marks the second year in a row and 11th time in program history that Virginia is hosting a regional. UVA is making its fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 21st in program history. The Cavaliers are seeking a second-straight trip to the College World Series, third in the last four years, and seventh in program history.
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th