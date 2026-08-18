Virginia Basketball Holds Steady As Top Contender In Latest Bracketology

College basketball season is slowly approaching on the distant horizon. Fall classes have begun, and the countdown to tipoff is within view. The Virginia faithful will be pining for postseason basketball soon enough.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi recently updated the projected bracketology for the 2027 NCAA Tournament.

Virginia has held steady as a projected No. 3 seed, the same placement as July. This time, the Cavaliers are in the West Region in Los Angeles.

A new regional

In July, the Cavaliers were slotted in the South Region in San Antonio, Texas. If they won their first two games, then they would have been facing No. 2 Texas in its home state — an unideal matchup. In the August projection, Virginia has a less fearsome path towards the end, but a difficult opening stretch to advance into the deep rounds.

Lunardi has No. 3 Virginia in Minneapolis, facing No. 14 Miami (OH) in the opening round. If the Cavaliers win that game, they would face the winner of No. 6 St John’s versus No. 11 Saint Louis.

If Virginia conquers the field in Minnesota, then it heads to Los Angeles — potentially facing the Longhorns. However, given the incredible depth of this projected West Region, nothing is guaranteed. Here is the full West Region quadrant:

No. 1 Arizona

No. 2 Texas

No. 3 Virginia

No. 4 Gonzaga

No. 5 Vanderbilt

No. 6 St John’s

No. 7 BYU

No. 8 Georgia

No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 10 Creighton/Oregon

No. 11 Saint Louis

No. 12 New Mexico

No. 13 Santa Barbara

No. 14 Miami (OH)

No. 15 James Madison/ETSU

No. 16 Bethune-Cookman/Long Island

That list is full of programs which are capable of authoring Cinderella runs and upsetting higher seeds. Virginia has crossed paths with a few of those teams over the past decade — namely Texas, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Oregon and James Madison. This predicted quadrant has a few teams with elite offenses and others with suffocating defenses, making for unpredictable matchups.

Other teams to note

Virginia’s schedule will be extremely arduous. Here are where its 2026-27 opponents checked in:

Ryan Odom and his Cavaliers have chosen to take on a difficult schedule. They hope it results in postseason boosts — particularly a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.