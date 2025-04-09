Kansas Transfer Guard Rakease Passmore Schedules Visit to Virginia
Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers have their sights set on a high-profile guard in the transfer portal. Kansas freshman guard Rakease Passmore, a former top 50 overall recruit, has scheduled a visit to Virginia for Friday, April 11th, according to a report from Travis Branham of 247Sports. According to Branham, Passmore has a visit scheduled to Miami for April 15th and is also hearing from Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
A 6'5" guard from Palatka, Florida, Passmore played his high school basketball in the state of North Carolina, first at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville and then at Combine Academy in Lincoln County, where he averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season. A consensus four-star prospect, Passmore received scholarship offers from 20 major conference programs and took visits to LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Oregon, and Indiana, but ultimately committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.
As a true freshman in Lawrence, Passmore found himself as the 10th man in what was ultimately a nine-man Kansas rotation this season. He appeared in 23 games, but averaged just five minutes per game and scored less than a point per game on average. Passmore played and scored a little bit in non-conference play, but saw only garbage time minutes once Big 12 action came around.
Naturally, tape from his freshman season at Kansas is pretty limited, but you can see some game film from Rakease Passmore in the video below:
Passmore entered the transfer portal at the end of the season with three years of eligibility remaining. On3 currently has Passmore ranked as the No. 82 overall prospect in the transfer portal and the 21st-ranked shooting guard. Of the shooting guards in the portal who have yet to commit to a school, Passmore is ranked 11th according to On3.
Virginia's early transfer portal returns have been heavily guard-centric, with three of the four transfer commitments coming from guards. With that said, there is a stark difference between the three guards UVA has landed so far - Toledo's Sam Lewis, North Dakota State's Jacari White, and Oklahoma's Duke Miles - and Passmore. Lewis, White, and Duke are all highly-experienced players who have at least two years of college basketball under their belts and are each reliable three-point shooters. Passmore, on the other hand, has very little proven basketball experience at the collegiate level, but has enormous potential and upside. If developed appropriately and given the opportunities on the floor, there is a good chance Passmore will emerge as a star at whatever school he decides on.
So while Virginia absolutely needs to snag three or four impact transfers in the front court, it would still be a home run recruiting win for Odom and his staff to get a commitment from a high-potential guard like Rakease Passmore, both for next season and for the future.
