Virginia Basketball to Host Four-Star Forward for Official Visit
Virginia has added yet another priority recruiting target to its busy fall official visit schedule, as four-star power forward Tre Singleton, who has the Cavaliers in his top eight, has scheduled an official visit to UVA for this upcoming weekend (Sept. 20-22), as reported by Houston Wilson on Tuesday.
A 6'8" forward who plays for Jeffersonville High School in Indiana, Singleton is rated a four-star prospect by both On3 and 247Sports, which has him rated as the No. 72 overall recruit in the class of 2025, the No. 17 power forward in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Indiana.
Singleton collected offers from more than 20 programs, but narrowed his recruitment down to a final eight in early August and UVA made the cut along with Clemson, Northwestern, Butler, Xavier, Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue. Louisville, Purdue, and Xavier are the favorites right now but Tony Bennett and company will get to make their case this coming weekend.
Virginia is still in search of its first commitment for the recruiting class of 2025, but the Cavaliers might have some good news coming soon on that front as a 247Sports recruiting expert has registered a crystal ball prediction in favor of UVA landing the commitment of four-star point guard and Charlottesville native Chance Mallory.
Read more on that here: Virginia Basketball Picks Up Crystal Ball Prediction For Priority 2025 Recruit
This fall, Virginia has also hosted four-star point guard Keyshuan Tillery and four-star forward Cam Ward and is scheduled to host Singleton this weekend and four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit at the end of the month.
