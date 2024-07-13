Virginia Basketball: UVA Offers 2025 Shooting Guard Matthew Able
Virginia became the latest in a growing list of major conference programs to extend a scholarship offer to fast-rising 2025 shooting guard Matthew Able, as announced by Able on social media on Friday.
A 6'5" shooting guard from Sarasota, Florida, Able previously played for Berkeley Prep in Tampa, but recently announced that he'll be playing his senior high school season at Sagemont Preparatory School in Weston, Florida.
Able is currently rated a three-star prospect by the major recruiting services, including the No. 37 shooting guard in the class of 2025 and the No. 19 overall recruit in the state of Florida according to 247Sports, but his recruiting rankings should increase across the board soon.
Thanks to some remarkable performances on the summer hoops circuits, including games of 29 points and 28 points this week, Able has received offers from Texas A&M, Minnesota, UCF, Miami, and Virginia in the last couple of days. He had already been offered by a dozen other programs, including Virginia Tech, Boston College, St. John's, Wake Forest, Georgia and Northwestern.
Virginia has active offers out to 17 players in the recruiting class of 2025:
Point Guard/Combo Guard:
Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
Jalen Reece (Orlando, FL)
Jalen Haralson (LaPorte, IN)
Derek Dixon (Washington, DC)
Adrien Stevens (Potomac, MD)
Isaiah Denis (Davidson, NC)
Shooting guard:
Braylon Mullins (Greenfield, IN)
Matthew Able (Sarasota, FL)
Small forward:
Nate Ament (Warrenton, VA)
London Jemison (Oakdale, CT)
Jackson Keith (Durham, NC)
Brady Koehler (Indianapolis, IN)
Mason Blackwood (New Hampton, NH)
Power Forward:
Bryson Tiller (Atlanta, GA)
Niko Bundalo (Hudson, OH)
Cam Ward (Marlboro, MD)
Center:
Xavion Staton (Las Vegas, NV)
