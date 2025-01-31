Virginia Football Adds Three-Star OL to 2026 Recruiting Class
With an eye still on the transfer portal for potential immediate roster upgrades, the UVA football coaching staff has begun to turn more of its attention back towards the high school recruiting trail. The Cavaliers secured their second verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2026 on Friday, as three-star offensive lineman Dylan Biehl announced his commitment to Virginia following an official visit. Biehl chose the Hoos over offers from more than a dozen Power Four programs, including Virginia Tech, Miami, and Florida State.
A 6'4", 275-pound offensive lineman out of Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia, Biehl is rated a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which also ranks Biehl as the No. 54 interior offensive lineman in the country in the class of 2026, the No. 60 recruit in the state of Georgia, and the No. 634 overall prospect in the nation.
Click here to watch Biehl's video tape from the 2024 football season on Hudl.
Biehl reeled in an impressive list of scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Duke, Maryland, Indiana, West Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, and others. In the month of January alone, Biehl was visited by the coaching staffs of North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Stanford, UCF, UCLA, Maryland, Louisville, and South Carolina and Biehl visited Florida State on January 18th.
Clearly, he was getting some serious attention from many Power programs, but the Virginia coaching staff put the full-court press on Biehl, though, visiting him at home on January 21st, visiting his high school on January 27th, and then hosting Biehl for a visit this weekend. That sealed the deal, as Biehl officially pledged to the Cavaliers on Friday.
Dylan Biehl is the second player from the high school recruiting class of 2026 to commit to Virginia, joining three-star quarterback Ely Hamrick (Asheville, NC), who announced his commitment to UVA back on September 17th. 247Sports rates Hamrick as the No. 89-ranked quarterback in the country in the class of 2026 and the No. 35 prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Biehl and Hamrick got the chance to meet each other as well as incoming UVA freshman offensive lineman Jon Adair when all three players were at Virginia for a visit on November 24th.
The last six weeks have been kind to UVA offensive line coach Terry Heffernan on the recruiting trail, as he brought in four experienced offensive linemen from the transfer portal in UAB's Brady Wilson, JMU's Tyshawn Wyatt, Illinois' Kevin Wigenton II, and Louisville's Monroe Mills. The Cavaliers are also bringing back starters Noah Josey, McKale Boley, and Blake Steen, so the pieces are there for Virginia to take a step forward on the offensive line in 2025.
