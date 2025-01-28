Notre Dame Transfer Receiver Jayden Thomas Commits to Virginia Football
Virginia strikes again with another wide receiver pickup out of the transfer portal. Notre Dame transfer wide receiver Jayden Thomas committed to the Cavaliers on Monday night (January 27) following a visit to UVA this past weekend, sources confirmed to Virginia Cavaliers On SI. Thomas, who recorded 64 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns in 43 games in his career with the Fighting Irish, comes to Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining.
2025 Virginia Football Schedule Revealed
A 6'2", 218-pound receiver from Paulding County, Georgia, Thomas played in 43 games over the last four seasons in South Bend, including all 16 games this season for the Fighting Irish on their run to the national title game. A highly touted high school prospect, Thomas played for current UVA defensive ends coach Chris Slade when he was the coach at Pace Academy.
Thomas played in three games as a true freshman in 2021 and then made 12 starts and played in 24 games in the next two seasons. As a senior in 2024, Thomas played in all 16 games and recorded 18 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including one against Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Thomas earned his degree from Notre Dame and entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining on January 22nd. A couple of days later, it was reported that Thomas was down to just four schools and Virginia made the cut along with Virginia Tech, Auburn, and UCLA. The Cavaliers managed to close the deal with Thomas before he took visits to the other schools.
This is the second offseason in a row that Virginia nabs a transfer wide receiver from Notre Dame, as UVA added Chris Tyree before the 2024 campaign. It also completes something of a receiver trade between the Cavaliers and Fighting Irish, as Notre Dame landed Virginia's leading receiver Malachi Fields through the transfer portal last month.
Thomas is the second transfer UVA has picked up who played in the National Championship Game, as the Cavaliers also acquired Ohio State linebacker Mitchell Melton last week.
UVA is expected to bring back Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney, Andre Greene Jr., and Eli Wood in its receiver room and the Cavaliers have already added two pass-catchers from the transfer portal in Purdue's Jahmal Edrine and James Madison's Cam Ross. Securing Thomas gives Virginia a third receiver transfer addition and an experienced pass-catcher with good size who has contributed significantly on a national championship caliber team.
The Cavaliers have now landed 10 transfers on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, as Jayden Thomas joins quarterbacks Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska), wide receivers Jahmal Edrine (Purdue) and Cam Ross (James Madison), running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central), and offensive linemen Brady Wilson (UAB), Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU), Kevin Wigenton II (Illinois), and Monroe Mills (Louisville).
Virginia has landed 19 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
- Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson
- Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills
- James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross
- Ohio State linebacker Mitchell Melton
- Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas
