Virginia Football Gets Commitment From 2026 Defensive Back Jordan Vann
Virginia football added a third verbal commit to its 2026 recruiting class, as three-star defensive back Jordan Vann announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Monday morning (February 3) following a visit over the weekend. Vann is the first defensive player to commit to UVA in this recruiting cycle.
A 6'1", 205-pound defensive back from Middletown, Ohio, Vann committed to Virginia over offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Duke, Kansas, Liberty, Temple, and a handful of mid-major programs. Vann took unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Michigan State and was visited by coaches from Purdue and Michigan State as recently as last week. Additionally, Vann was being recruited by the likes of Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Iowa State.
Vann took a visit to Virginia this past weekend and picked up an offer from the Cavaliers while he was in Charlottesville. The standout athlete didn't need much time to make his decision, announcing his commitment to UVA just a couple of days later.
Vann has played all around the secondary, including cornerback, nickel, free safety, and strong safety, but he also occasionally played offense for Middletown High School this season as well, getting the ball in the backfield and showing off some dynamic playmaking abilities.
Watch Vann's junior season highlights linked in the Tweet below:
Vann has yet to receive a recruiting evaluation from 247Sports or On3, but he is rated a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com.
Vann is the third player to commit to UVA football from the recruiting class of 2026 so far, joining quarterback Ely Hamrick and offensive lineman Dylan Biehl, who announced his commitment to the Cavaliers last Friday.
Virginia has received three verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2026:
- quarterback Ely Hamrick (Asheville, NC)
- offensive lineman Dylan Biehl (Cumming, GA)
- defensive back Jordan Vann (Middletown, OH)
