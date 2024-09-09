Virginia Football Opens as Slight Home Underdogs vs. Maryland in Week 3
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as 2.5-point underdogs in their week 3 home game against Maryland this Saturday at 8pm (ACC Network). UVA is 2-0 for the first time since 2021 and is looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2019, but the Hoos are currently slight underdogs against the Maryland Terrapins, who suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Big Ten rival Michigan State 27-24 in College Park.
FanDuel and BetMGM have Maryland favored by 2.5 points, while Caesars, Bet365, and DraftKings have the Terps as two-point favorites over the Cavaliers. The over/under is between 54.5 and 55.5 depending on the sportsbook. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Maryland according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Maryland -2.5
UVA +108
54.5
Maryland -2.0
UVA +105
55.0
Maryland -2.0
UVA +110
55.0
Maryland -2.0
UVA +114
55.0
Maryland -2.5
UVA +110
55.5
So far this season, Virginia is 2-0 overall, but 1-0-1 against the spread. The Cavaliers covered against the Richmond Spiders in their season opener and opened as 2.5 underdogs on the road against Wake Forest, but the line moved and the Hoos were actually one-point favorites by kickoff. UVA won by exactly one point, so it was a push. The under hit in UVA's first game against Richmond (47 total points, under 51.5) and the over hit in Virginia's week 2 win at Wake Forest (61 total points, over 55.5).
Virginia will host Maryland on Saturday, September 14th at 8pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
