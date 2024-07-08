Virginia Guard Armaan Franklin Playing for Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League
For the second summer in a row, former Virginia guard Armaan Franklin will suit up for the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Summer League, the team announced on Sunday. Franklin is the fourth former Wahoo confirmed to be playing in the NBA Summer League, joining Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns), Reece Beekman (Golden State Warriors), and Jay Huff (Orlando Magic), though it is rumored that Kihei Clark will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks as well.
Franklin will be playing alongside a couple of familiar faces from the ACC in Clemson's PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson. See the full Denver Nuggets Summer League roster below:
In two seasons at Virginia after transferring from Indiana, Franklin appeared in 68 games and averaged 12.4 points and shot 37.3% from three as a senior in 2023, helping the Cavaliers to capture the ACC regular season title. Franklin signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent and played in two games with the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Summer League, averaging 12.1 minutes and 3.5 points per game. The Nuggets waived Franklin before the season began last October and joined the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's G League affiliate, where he played in seven games, averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists during the 2023-2024 season, his first year at the professional level.
Now, Franklin will look to make a good second impression on the Denver Nuggets, who rostered two Virginia alums - Jay Huff and Braxton Key - as two-way players last season.
See below for Franklin's full NBA Summer League schedule with the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas:
2024 Denver Nuggets Summer League Schedule
Friday, July 12th at 10pm ET: vs Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV/ESPN+)
Sunday, July 14th at 9:30pm ET: vs. Toronto Raptors (NBA TV/ESPN+)
Tuesday, July 16th at 6pm ET: vs. Charlotte Hornets (ESPN2)
Thursday, July 18th at 4:30pm ET: vs. Indiana Pacers (ESPN2)
All 30 teams will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, playing four games from July 12-19. The top four teams in the standings in terms of winning percentage will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals taking place on July 21st and the championship game being played on July 22nd. The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play one consolation game on July 20th or July 21st, so all 30 teams are guaranteed to play at least five games.
Click here to see the Summer League schedules for the Golden State Warriors, who recently signed Reece Beekman to a two-way contract, and the Phoenix Suns, who drafted Ryan Dunn 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Click here to see Jay Huff's Summer League schedule with the Orlando Magic.