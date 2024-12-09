Virginia Offensive Lineman Ty Furnish Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia senior offensive lineman Ty Furnish is entering the transfer portal, Furnish announced in a social media post on Monday morning, the first day of the open window for the college football transfer portal.
Thank you to the entire UVA staff, Coach Elliott, and Coach Heffernan for helping me grow these last 4 years," Furnish wrote in the post. "I am extremely grateful for my time at the University of Virginia but after much thought I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to see what is next in my academic and athletic journey with 2 years of eligibility remaining."
A senior from Woodstock, Georgia, Furnish played in 35 games over the course of his four years in Charlottesville, and made 29 starts on the UVA offensive line. Furnish started 11 games at center before moving over to right guard, where he started 18 games for the Cavaliers. He started all but one game in each of the last three seasons.
Furnish is the second regular starter to enter the transfer portal from Virginia this offseason, joining quarterback Anthony Colandrea. As of midday Monday, there are 11 Cavaliers who have entered the transfer portal, most of whom announced their intentions to enter before the window officially opened on Monday.
With Furnish entering the portal, UVA is expecting to lose 2/5 of its starting offensive line, as graduate center and two-time All-ACC selection Brian Stevens has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Noah Josey, Blake Steen, and McKale Boley each have eligibility remaining. There are two Virginia offensive linemen in the transfer portal now, as Furnish joins senior Charlie Patterson, who played in 18 games over the last two seasons for Virginia.
Here is an updated list of Virginia football players who are in the transfer portal or previously announced that they were intending to enter the portal:
- Malcolm Greene, Cornerback
- Jaden Gibson, Wide Receiver
- Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback
- Michael Diatta, Defensive Tackle
- DJ Jones, Defensive Tackle
- Charlie Patterson, Offensive Lineman
- JR Wilson, Wide Receiver
- Trent Baker-Booker, Defensive Back
- Titus Ivy, Wide Receiver
- Bryce Carter, Defensive End
- Ty Furnish, Offensive Lineman
- KJ Bratton, Wide Receiver
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The transfer portal window is open from Monday, December 9th through Saturday, December 28th. Players on teams that are playing in postseason play will have an extension of five days after their seasons end to enter the transfer portal. That window only gives a deadline for entering the portal; once a player has his name in the portal, he can commit to another school at any time. The college football transfer portal will open again in the spring from Wednesday, April 16th through Friday, April 25th.
