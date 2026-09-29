Virginia reveals new depth chart for Florida State week
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Tuesday, Virginia presented its week five depth chart before Coach Tony Elliott’s weekly press conference.
The biggest update is that starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond has officially been removed — he is likely to miss multiple months (if not the rest of the season) with elbow surgery.
Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:
- QB Beau Pribula
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
- WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman
- WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney
- WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson
- TE Dakota Twitty
- LT McKale Boley
- LG Noah Josey
- C Drake Metcalf
- RG Makilan Thomas
- RT Monroe Mills
- DE Fisher Camac
- DT Darrion Henry-Young
- NT Anthony Britton
- BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
- LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus
- SPUR Donavon Platt
- CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard
- S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter
Flores played a season-high 31 snaps last weekend. He has yet to start at Virginia, but he could very well touch the field first against the Seminoles. Flores recorded nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Delaware. He was expected to be the Cavaliers' No. 1 receiver, but has battled a hamstring injury to start the season.
Top backups
The top reserves have shifted over the past few weeks. Here is the updated “next man up” listed on the week five depth chart.
- QB Eli Holstein
- RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
- WR (X) Isaiah Robinson
- WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah
- WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin
- TE Connor Cox or John Rogers
- LT Ben York
- LG Cole Surber
- C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
- RG Dane Wlekinski
- RT Jon Adair
- DE Nnanna Anyanwu
- DT Kervins Choute
- NT Sichan John
- BANDIT Devon Baxter
- LB (MIKE) Landon Danley
- LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy
- SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
- CB (Left) Jam Jackson
- CB (Right) Justin Ross
- FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
- SS Montino Williams
Choute steps into the two-deep after Henry-Young became a starter. Choute was productive in extended action against Delaware last weekend. His 68.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked third among Cavaliers defensive linemen, and seventh on the defense overall. Choute applied pressure to Blue Hens quarterbacks, often flushing them out of the pocket.
John was previously listed as the backup at defensive tackle (with Henry-Young second at nose tackle), but he slides over to fill Henry-Young's vacancy as a top reserve. John recorded the first sack of his collegiate career against Delaware, and has often garnered praise from Elliott.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock