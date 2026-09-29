Virginia reveals new depth chart for Florida State week

Tuesday, Virginia presented its week five depth chart before Coach Tony Elliott’s weekly press conference.

The biggest update is that starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond has officially been removed — he is likely to miss multiple months (if not the rest of the season) with elbow surgery.

Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:

QB Beau Pribula

RB Jekail Middlebrook

WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman

WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney

WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson

TE Dakota Twitty

LT McKale Boley

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT Monroe Mills

DE Fisher Camac

DT Darrion Henry-Young

NT Anthony Britton

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

SPUR Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard

S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter

Flores played a season-high 31 snaps last weekend. He has yet to start at Virginia, but he could very well touch the field first against the Seminoles. Flores recorded nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Delaware. He was expected to be the Cavaliers' No. 1 receiver, but has battled a hamstring injury to start the season.

Top backups

The top reserves have shifted over the past few weeks. Here is the updated “next man up” listed on the week five depth chart.

QB Eli Holstein

RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X) Isaiah Robinson

WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah

WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin

TE Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT Ben York

LG Cole Surber

C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG Dane Wlekinski

RT Jon Adair

DE Nnanna Anyanwu

DT Kervins Choute

NT Sichan John

BANDIT Devon Baxter

LB (MIKE) Landon Danley

LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy

SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

CB (Left) Jam Jackson

CB (Right) Justin Ross

FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS Montino Williams

Choute steps into the two-deep after Henry-Young became a starter. Choute was productive in extended action against Delaware last weekend. His 68.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked third among Cavaliers defensive linemen, and seventh on the defense overall. Choute applied pressure to Blue Hens quarterbacks, often flushing them out of the pocket.

John was previously listed as the backup at defensive tackle (with Henry-Young second at nose tackle), but he slides over to fill Henry-Young's vacancy as a top reserve. John recorded the first sack of his collegiate career against Delaware, and has often garnered praise from Elliott.