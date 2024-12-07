Virginia vs. SMU Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (5-3) is set to open ACC play on the road at SMU (7-2) on Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Virginia 17, SMU 22 | 7:06 1H
Cofie finds TJ Power at the top of the key and Power knocks the open three-pointer, a great sign for the Duke transfer who has struggled shooting the ball. Yigitoglu is back on the floor and scores inside to give him nine points already today. Buchanan misses a fadeaway jumper and then fouls Yigitoglu, who makes 1/2 free throws. Chuck Harris uses a nice dribble move to find a lane to the basket for a layup. Rohde turns it over and Boopie Biller takes it the other way for a layup plus an ill-advised foul on McKneely. It's a 7-0 run for SMU to take a 22-17 lead.
Virginia 17, SMU 22 | 7:06 1H
Matt Cross bullies his way past Andrew Rohde and scores on his second attempt despite some good resistance from Rohde defensively. Kario Oquendo comes in off the bench and hits a sweet step-back three-pointer. Jacob Cofie takes a three for the second possession in a row and gets a friendly roll off the front rim. Saunders is fouled inside and makes 1/2 free throws. Taine Murray attacks in transition and scores off the glass through contact. Oquendo pulls the trigger from the right wing and swishes his second three-pointer. He's a 50%+ three-point shooter on the season and Virginia needs to deny these open looks for him.
Virginia 14, SMU 15 | 10:39 1H
Both teams start the game getting a wide-open look for their centers rolling to the basket out of a pick and roll. Isaac McKneely finds Blake Buchanan for a dunk to get the scoring started, and then Samet Yigitoglu is fouled going to the basket and makes 1/2 free throws. Yigitoglu gets free again on SMU's next possession and slams home a dunk. Dai Dai Ames hits a mid-range jumper to put UVA back in front. Yigitoglu scores over Buchanan with a jump hook. Andrew Rohde slashes to the rim and scores with his inside hand. McKneely drives to the rim and scores with a crafty finish. Yigitoglu scores inside yet again for the Mustangs and has all seven of their points.
Virginia 8, SMU 7 | 15:03 1H
UVA's starting five for today's game has been announced:
- Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Elijah Saunders, Blake Buchanan
And here are SMU's starters:
- B.J. Edwards, Boopie Miller, Yohan Traore, Matt Cross, Samet Yigitoglu
As we await our 2:15pm tipoff for Virginia vs. SMU on The CW, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. SMU Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. SMU Pregame Notes
- Virginia and SMU are meeting for the second time ever, but for the first time since the Mustangs joined the Atlantic Coast Conference this summer.
- In the lone previous matchup between these two programs, Anthony Gill scored 19 points and Joe Harris scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 76-73 win over the Mustangs on November 29th, 2013 in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Tournament, which UVA went on to win by defeating Missouri State in the title game.
- Virginia is opening its 72nd season of ACC basketball.
- UVA is 36-35 all-time in ACC openers and Tony Bennett was a perfect 15-0 in ACC openers in his time at Virginia.
- The Cavaliers have won their last 16 ACC openers.
- Virginia is playing its second true road game in a row, having just lost at No. 13 Florida 87-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge. UVA was 5-6 in true road games in the 2023-2024 season.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
A First Half Plus/Minus: Virginia Basketball Keeps it Close vs Florida
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks Virginia Basketball's Loss at Florida
Key Takeaways From UVA Basketball's 87-69 Loss at Florida
2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Score Updates | UVA Basketball