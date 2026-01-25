Way Too Early Virginia Cavaliers Defensive Depth Chart Projection For The 2026 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers' 2026 campaign is looking like it will be one for the books. After shocking the nation last season by reaching the ACC Championship Game, the Cavaliers are hungry to enter the college football race once again.

Although the offseason officially kicked off not too long ago, it's tempting to think ahead to what Virginia will be looking like on the field this year. With quite a few new faces on the roster, now's the time for head coach Tony Elliott's program to get to work in preparation for a grueling season ahead.

Earlier in the week, we projected UVA's offensive depth chart, and now, we are taking a look at their potential defensive depth chart. Of course, things are bound to change as the regular season grows closer, but here's how things could line up.

Defensive End

Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac and Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Starters: Fisher Camac, Ezekiel Larry

Reserves: Darrion Henry-Young, Devon Baxter

Camac was a starter for Virginia for much of 2025, and it's unlikely that this will change. Last year, he registered 45 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and for pass breakups.

Defensive Tackle

Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Anthony Britton | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton

Reserves: Jonathan Allen, Bull Richardson, Zion Wilson

Hammond and Britton are both returning veterans, bringing experience and immense skill to Scott Stadium for another year. I would expect this duo to serve as starters.

Linebacker

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Starters: Maddox Marcellus, Matthew Fobbs-WHite

Reserves: Nnanna Anyanwu, Caleb Hardy, Dallas Brannon

Marcellus is the key name here after having breakout performances toward the end of last season. Having proved his value on the field, it's likely that he will develop into a more consistent role this year. Alongside him could be Fobbs-White from Baylor.

Cornerback

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Omillio Agard and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders tight end Hunter Tipton | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Starters: Omillio Agard, Ja'Maric Morris

Reserves: Isaiah Harris, Justin Ross, Jacobie Henderson

Landing Agard was a major win for the Cavaliers. During his 2025 campaign, he logged 22 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Despite only being a young player right now, expectations are incredibly high for the young cornerback.

Safety

Virginia Cavaliers safety Ethan Minter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Starters: Christian Ellis, Jalen McNair

Reserves: Brandyn Hillman, Ethan Minter, Jaylen Jones

Last year, Minter was consistently a starter, and now having Ellis from in-state rival Virginia Tech and Hillman from Michigan, there should be plenty of depth in this department.

As mentioned, changes will come as Elliott fine-tunes his program throughout the remainder of the offseason. Overall, he seems to have navigated the portal well and was able to pull out some key pieces that should fit well into what he and the Cavaliers have been building.

