Where Will Virginia Basketball Land in Second AP Poll?

Virginia men's basketball has gotten off to a stellar start to the 2026-27 season. Standing tall at 5-0 with four blowout wins (one over then-No. 12 Arkansas) and a gritty comeback at Maryland, the Cavaliers look like a true national contender.

But will that be reflected in today's AP Poll?

Virginia is subject to the rise and fall of its ranked neighbors. This week, the Cavaliers got some good news in other top-10 games. Here is the situation, and where Virginia should be ranked this afternoon:

Assessing the current situation

Virginia is ranked No. 6 at the moment. Up ahead, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Illinois lost this week.

The Illini lost to No. 16 Texas Tech, so it seems reasonable for the Cavaliers to jump them in the rankings. It would be a tremendous surprise if that did not happen. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, are more difficult to evaluate. Duke's loss came against the formidable No. 5 Michigan State — so it would be a surprise if the Blue Devils took a big tumble.

However, Virginia is the only team in the country with a 5-0 record, top-12 win and true road win. That should count for something.

The Cavaliers should advance two spots to No. 4 — although it's entirely possible that Duke's slide is a microscopic one, and Virginia only gets to move up to No. 5.

It should be assumed that Florida, UConn and Michigan State keep their lead over the Cavaliers. But given their body of work, it would be real puzzling to see a fourth team in front of them.

A quick look around the ACC

This was a very rough week for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duke lost its heavyweight battle, plus No. 10 Louisville choked and was blown out by unranked Memphis, and No. 17 Miami was unable to upset top-ranked Florida. The Seminoles couldn't get it done either. North Carolina also fell (to Georgia) and Clemson lost to Georgetown.

Overall, 10 ACC teams have lost at least one of their first four games. Most of those were high-major duels against teams from other conferences. Virginia Tech was the only ACC team to pick up a big win in that situation.

It's still extremely early, but Virginia will want to pad its resume and build lots of headway in the polls before conference play starts. There might not be many opportunities for ranked wins on the Cavaliers' ACC schedule.