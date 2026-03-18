Carleigh Wenzel Earns All-American Finalist Nod Ahead Of Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament Run

Ahead of Virginia's Tech anticipated March Madness run on Friday, one of their stars earned All-American recognition.

Carleigh Wenzel has been named a finalist for the WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team, the association announced Wednesday afternoon.

Wenzel is one of 48 student-athletes nationally recognized for their excellence on the court, earning distinction from coaches across the country for her performance throughout the 2025-26 season.

A cornerstone of the Hokies’ lineup, Wenzel has led Virginia Tech with her all-around play, showcasing her ability to score and facilitate at a high level. She is the team’s top scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game, a mark that ranks tenth in the ACC. The guard consistently gets to the charity stripe, shooting 77.5 percent (134-173) from the line. Both her makes and attempts are top five in the conference.

Wenzel’s standout campaign includes 25 double-digit scoring performances, several career milestones including reaching the 1,000-point club, and a series of clutch efforts that helped propel the Hokies into postseason play. Over the last three games, the San Antonio native averaged 23.3 points per game, highlighted by a career-high 29 points on the road at Virginia on March 1. During the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Tournament, Wenzel knocked down 14 of her 15 free throw attempts in a quarterfinal matchup against No. 16 North Carolina, setting a new program standard at the stripe in an ACC Tournament game and surpassing Georgia Amoore’s 10-12 performance versus Miami on March 8, 2024.

NCAA Division I head coaches who are WBCA members may nominate players from their own teams for Coaches’ All-America. They then vote for the top players in their respective regions from among those players who are nominated. The WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee, which is composed of head coaches from each region who are elected by their peers, may select up to 12 additional at-large finalists from the remaining pool of nominees. The 10-member team will be announced on April 2.

This appearance will mark the program’s 14th NCAA Tournament berth overall and its first since 2024.

Tech hit several milestones during the season, finishing tied for fifth in the ACC with a 12-6 record and posting 12 or more conference wins for the fourth time in program history. The program also celebrated its 500th win inside Cassell Coliseum. At the helm, Megan Duffy becomes the fifth head coach to take the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament.

Wenzel and the Hokies open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET against No. 8 seed Oregon in the Austin Regional. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN2.