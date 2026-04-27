Elon Guard Ned Hull Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball has secured its fourth incoming commitment of the 2026-27 season. Elon guard Ned Hull announced on his Instagram that he is committing to Virginia Tech. Hull, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, has two years of eligibility remaining and will be a redshirt junior next season.

According to Elon News Network's Anjolina Fantaroni, Hull came to the program as a walk-on for the 2023 season. In his first season, Hull averaged 1.4 points per game and shot 7-for-22 (31.8%) from the field — he was 4-of-16 (25%) from three-point range — in his first year with the Phoenix.

Hull redshirted in 2024-25 after only playing one game. Last season, he developed further, occasionally breaking out. Hull produced three double-digit scoring outputs — all of which featured four made three-pointers — and posted seven or more points eight times. Across the season, he averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Against William & Mary on Jan. 29, Hull produced the first double-digit scoring output of his career, posting 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 79-76 victory. Hull shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Against Hampton on Feb. 5, he set new career-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (five), again going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Phoenix eventually lost the game in double overtime, a contest in which Hull logged a career-high 41 minutes. After being held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the regular season finale vs. UNC Wilmington — which featured former Virginia Tech center Patrick Wessler — Hull starred in Elon's season finale.

In the second round of the CAA Tournament, again against William & Mary, Hull posted 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, canning four of his eight looks from deep. He also posted four boards and a career-high four assists. Elon finished the season with a 14-18 (6-12 CAA) record

Hull is now the fourth guard on Virginia Tech's roster, joining returnees Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, plus Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim, who committed Saturday. Based off previous statistics, Hull will likely be an off-the-bench spark option with the Hokies, like he was at Elon.

With Hull's commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at nine scholarship players for the 2026-27 season. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)