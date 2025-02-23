Final Score Predictions for Virginia Tech vs Cal Women’s Basketball
The Hokies are entering perhaps their most important game of the season, and Megan Duffy is facing her biggest test and hurdle of her career at Virginia Tech before the end of her first inaugural season as head coach of the Hokies program. In the most recent ESPN bracketology, the Hokies dropped to the ‘last team in’ after a heartbreaking loss to Stanford. The Cardinal surged late in the game and the Hokies suffered their most heartbreaking loss of the season at the most crucial part of the year. Duffy’s team is on the right side of the bubble, but any wrong step or bid stealer could shoot the Hokies out of the tournament, unless they nab an ACC Tournament win.
A win against the 22-6 Golden Bears would propel the Hokies to the right side of the bubble, almost clinching a tournament berth for Blacksburg’s finest. With a win, the Hokies would jump to a .500 record in the ACC, joining other sure-fire tournament teams in the conference like Cal, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina. It seems like most of the other teams on the bubble don’t want to win, as the Hokies have taken a couple consecutive losses, and they remain on the right side of the bubble, and a win against Cal would be a good-enough resumé booster, joining the Hokies’ double-overtime win against a very solid Georgia Tech team, that’s a sure fire tournament bid.
A loss might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, as three consecutive losses would probably throw the Hokies on the wrong side of the tournament bubble. The rest of Virginia Tech’s season doesn’t give the Hokies plenty of opportunities to get resumé-boosting wins. The Hokies are set to take on two 13-win teams, Boston College and Clemson.
Final Score Predictions for Virginia Tech vs Cal
Cal and Virginia Tech have had very different experiences over the last 10 days. The Hokies haven’t won in that stretch, and the Golden Bears haven’t lost. Cal defeated Virginia, Syracuse, and Boston College consecutively and now they’re headed to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The Hokies and Golden Bears have both been in Virginia as Virginia Tech took on Stanford at home a few days ago, and Cal took on Virginia on the road on the same date.
The difference between these two teams today is the weight of this matchup. Cal is still in the tournament with a loss, and Virginia Tech is grasping at late-season wins to keep them in. With it being senior night, and the Hokies looking to turn the losing streak the right way, I think the Hokies offense is going to be hard to stop at home with a passionate fan base behind the seniors.
I see a big win for the Hokies at home.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 80, Cal 76
