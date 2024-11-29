How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Davidson: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
Virginia Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will both compete in the Fort Myers Tip Off this year, the men’s team placed last in the tournament after losing to Michigan and South Carolina, but Virginia Tech’s women’s team could write a different story.
They currently hold a record of 5-1 with impressive wins against Rutgers and Elon. Their only loss came to the Iowa Hawkeyes which are ranked as the No. 22 team in the country.
The Hokies will face off against the Davidson Wildcats, a team that has had its struggles this year. The Wildcats bear losses to High Point, Cincinnati, and Wake Forest, despite only playing six games so far this season.
Although it’s true that every opponent should be taken seriously, the Hokies should pull away with a win against Davidson, and face the winner of the matchup between Michigan and Belmont. ESPN’s Analytics gives Virginia Tech a 91.4% chance to take down the Wildcats.
Here’s how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech’s bout against Davidson in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
TV: Women’s Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Ryan Urquhart
- Analyst: Chloe Marotta
- Mobile App: Tubi, PLEX, Freevee
- Website: womenssports.com/where-to-find-us-2/
- Satelite: DirecTV (Ch. 4125)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb).
