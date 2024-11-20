All Hokies

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Jacksonville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The Hokies currently stand at a 3-1 record.

RJ Schafer

Nov 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Toibu Lawal (1) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Toibu Lawal (1) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
After a 86-64 loss to Penn State, Virginia Tech has a change to right their wrongs against Jacksonville.

The Hokies have averaged 74.5 points on 43.8% shooting from the field this season, allowing only 68 points per game, and most of Virginia Tech's game have told a different story. Whether it be a 58-52 win against Winthrop, an 83-60 win against Delaware State, or a 93-74 win against South Carolina Upstate, each of the Hokies' games have came in different fashion.

The Hokies have no true number one scorer on the team, what they do have is a top three of scorers that consists of Jaden Schutt, Tobiu Lawal, and Mylyjael Poteat, the only Hokies that average double-digit points per game.

This Hokies team isn't perfect though. Virginia Tech shoots just 31.3% from three and the Hokies have turned the ball over an average of fifteen times per game.

Granted, it's early in the season, and this game could be a big morale builder after the loss to Penn State.

Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against Jacksonville.

TV: ACC Network Extra

  • Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
  • Analyst: Mack McCarthy
  • Mobile App: ESPN
  • Website: GetACCN.com

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -14.5; Over/Under 135; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1050, Jacksonville +675

