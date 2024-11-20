How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Jacksonville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After a 86-64 loss to Penn State, Virginia Tech has a change to right their wrongs against Jacksonville.
The Hokies have averaged 74.5 points on 43.8% shooting from the field this season, allowing only 68 points per game, and most of Virginia Tech's game have told a different story. Whether it be a 58-52 win against Winthrop, an 83-60 win against Delaware State, or a 93-74 win against South Carolina Upstate, each of the Hokies' games have came in different fashion.
The Hokies have no true number one scorer on the team, what they do have is a top three of scorers that consists of Jaden Schutt, Tobiu Lawal, and Mylyjael Poteat, the only Hokies that average double-digit points per game.
This Hokies team isn't perfect though. Virginia Tech shoots just 31.3% from three and the Hokies have turned the ball over an average of fifteen times per game.
Granted, it's early in the season, and this game could be a big morale builder after the loss to Penn State.
Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against Jacksonville.
TV: ACC Network Extra
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- Analyst: Mack McCarthy
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Website: GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesMBB), Instagram (@hokiesmbb).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -14.5; Over/Under 135; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1050, Jacksonville +675
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win Over Coppin State
Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Penn State
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies win vs UNC Asheville