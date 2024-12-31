How To Watch Virginia Tech vs No.4 Duke: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After some time off, Virginia Tech Basketball is back on the court today and they have a huge task in front of them. The Hokies are on the road today and are facing the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils and projected No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. Tech and Duke are set to meet for the 67th time when the two square off on New Year’s Eve in Durham, N.C. The Hokies trail in the all-time series, 53-13.
Tech won the 2022 ACC championship game, 82-67, over the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hunter Cattoor erupted for a career-high 31 points in that championship game en route to MVP honors of the tournament. Tech has only won once 1-25) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a 69-67 decision in overtime on Jan. 6, 2007.
This will be the 37th time Tech will face a nationally ranked-Duke squad, including the 20th time the Blue Devils are ranked inside the top five. Jaden Schutt, a Duke transfer, returns to Cameron Indoor for the first time since making the move to Blacksburg. Schutt played in 14 games for the Blue Devils during the 2022-23 season before redshirting in 2023-24.
Despite the Hokies being 0-4 away from Cassell Coliseum this season, each of those contests have been at neutral sites. Tuesday at No. 4 Duke will be Tech’s first true road game of the season. VT is 4-20 in true road games over the past two seasons.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 24.5 point underdog vs the Blue Devils today and the total is set at 135.5.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
TV | ACCN RADIO | VT Sports Network
Wes Durham, PxP Zach Mackey, PxP
Radio, VT Sports Network: Dan Bonner, Analyst Mike Burnop, Analyst
VIDEO STREAM: ESPN.com and ESPN app
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Football: West Virginia OL Kyle Altuner Transfers to Virginia Tech
Duke’s Mayo Bowl Tickets: Cheapest and most expensive tickets to attend