Duke’s Mayo Bowl Tickets: Cheapest and most expensive tickets to attend
As the Virginia Tech Hokies’ and Minnesota Gophers’ seasons come to an end, the two schools will meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl before all is said and done. P.J. Fleck and Brent Pry’s combined bowl record is 7-2 and this will be Pry and Fleck’s first appearance as a coach in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Overview of Ticket Pricing for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) will compete against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 5-4 B1G) in the 23rd annual Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game will be played Friday Jan 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM EST at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be streamed on ESPN.
This will mark the first meeting between the Hokies and Golden Gophers in program history. So, what can the Hokies expect from their Big 10 competitors?
Minnesota currently holds the longest active bowl game winning streak in Big 10 history, and is tied for the seventh longest in college football history with seven consecutive bowl game wins. Under head coach P.J Fleck, the Golden Gophers are 5-0 in bowl games and 23-3 against non-conference opponents, including bowl games. Their latest bowl game victory was 30-24 over the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl.
Ticket prices for bowl games will always likely be more than regular season games simply for the fact that some of those players will never play again and both schools are playing for a big honor, a bowl win. Pricing will vary depending on timing and section.
Cheapest Tickets for Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Depending on the section, the cheapest tickets for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl may vary. Lower level sideline araste may be harder to find under $100, but middle level seats seem to be the most accessible for fans in terms of price.
As of 2:35 p.m. ET, here are the cheapest tickets on resale markets for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl:
Most Expensive Tickets for Duke’s Mayo Bowl
On every one of the previously listed services, here are the most expensive tickets I can find, whether it be club level seats, or sideline tickets.
Vivid Seats - $392.02 all-in (Club Level 315)
TickPick - $730.00 all-in (Section 111)
Ticketmaster - $228.49 (Section 345)
SeatGeek- $1,375.06 (Section 111)
Stubhub- $1,269 (Section 316)
Factors Influencing Ticket Prices
Bank of America Stadium typically holds just under 75,000 fans, but because 500 level seats are not being sold, the get-in price for the event may be higher than it could’ve been.
This is an important match for Virginia Tech, as this will be the final game for plenty of Hokies seniors, Minnesota will look much different next year as well.
Virginia Tech will be playing in their first consecutive bowl game since the 3rd and 4th years of Justin Fuente’s tenure.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (10)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)