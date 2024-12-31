Virginia Tech Football: West Virginia OL Kyle Altuner Transfers to Virginia Tech
Another commitment has rolled in for the Hokies after signing former WVU offensively line coach Matt Moore to man the Hokies’ o-line.
True freshman four-star recruit offensive lineman Kyle Altuner has now transferred to Virginia Tech after entering the transfer portal from West Virginia, per reports from Matt Zenitz and Pete Nakos. Matt was first on the news.
Altuner is the fifth Mountaineer offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal in this cycle, and he is second Mountainner offensive lineman to commit to Virginia Tech. Offensive tackle Bryce Biggs committed to Marshall and interior offensive lineman Tomas Rimac committed to Virginia Tech the day after Christmas.
Altuner, the 55th highest ranked commitment in the history of West Virginia’s high school recruiting, according to 247Sports, entered the transfer portal early on Friday morning. Altuner held 20 offers out of high school and was ranked as a top 20 IOL. He was also the 5th highest ranked commitment ever by an offensive lineman to West Virginia.
Altuner will have four more years of eligibility as a lower-body injury held the true freshman out of action in his first year at West Virginia. Altuner will have plenty of time to develop under coach Matt Moore and recover from his injury before the Hokies’ opener against South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Hokies hiring former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore is already paying big dividends. Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies have landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced today that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
This is a huge addition for the Hokies. Their offensive line has been decimated by transfer portal entries this transfer portal cycle and they are going to be rebuilding it for 2025. With left tackle Xavier Chaplin (Auburn) and Braelin Moore (LSU) heading to the SEC, Brent Pry and the newly hired Moore needed to find someone that could be an instant impact starter and they have that in Rimac. According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug and play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, Altuner, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (11)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)