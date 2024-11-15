All Hokies

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Penn State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The Hokies will face off against the Nittany Lions.

RJ Schafer

Mar 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young calls out instructions during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia Tech defeated Louisville 80-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young calls out instructions during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia Tech defeated Louisville 80-64. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
After some early-season scares to SC Upstate, Delaware State, and Winthrop, the Hokies will face their first big challenge in the season against Penn State in the Hall of Fame Series. The game will be played at CFG Bank Arena and will be televised on Peacock.

Heading into this game, Penn State remains undefeated after dominating Binghamton, Saint Francis, and UMBC. Even though both teams haven’t played the higher echelon of college basketball opponents yet, Penn State is the better team on paper.

Frankly, this is a nightmare matchup for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech had an abysmal defensive performance against SC Upstate, the 282nd ranked offense by KenPom’s Pomeroy Ratings, and the defense has just been inconsistent out of Mike Young’s ragtag team.

The Hokies have to figure it out before they play Penn State.

VCU transfer Toibu Lawal has been Virginia Tech’s all-around best player. He’s the team’s leading scorer, rebounder, blocker, and stealer.

To outscore Penn State’s offense though, Jaydon Young has to play a more significant role offensively, and shoot higher than his season field goal percentage of 26.5%.

TV/Streaming: Peacock

  • Play-by-Play: Jason Knapp
  • Analyst: Nik Stauskas
  • Mobile App: Peacock

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Penn State -7.5; Over/Under 150.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +260, Penn State -325

