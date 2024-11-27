How To Watch Virginia Tech vs South Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech basketball has a chance to avenge their loss against Michigan in the Fort Myers Tip-Off to become the third-place team in the tournament.
The Hokies were competitive for much of the game, but Michigan’s size ended up being too much in the end as Virginia Tech lost 75-63.
Tobiu Lawal led the Hokies in scoring with 14 points, followed Jaydon Young’s 12, the only two players to score double-digit points for the Hokies. Virginia Tech shot 23.5% from beyond the arc, making just 34.5% of their field goals. Virginia Tech also turned the ball over nineteen times, and it seems like a game the Hokies would rather just forget about as they are now set to face off against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks also lost in an eerily similar fashion. South Carolina also shot 23.5% from three and the Gamecock’s had a generally unimpressive game on the offensive end. Outside of South Carolina’s starters, the Gamecocks shot just 26.3% from the field.
This could be a very interesting early season matchup for two teams that have taken losses to Atlantic 10 programs.
Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against South Carolina.
TV: FS1
- Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering
- Analyst: Donny Marshall
- Mobile App: Fox Sports
- Website: FoxSports.com/live
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 219), Dish Network (Ch. 150)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesMBB), Instagram (@hokiesmbb).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: South Carolina -5; Over/Under 140.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +180, South Carolina -218
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
