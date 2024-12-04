How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech is looking to avenge the ACC's performance in the first day of the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge Presented by Continental Tire. The SEC almost swept the first day of the conference challenge. The SEC won nine out of the ten games and the only win for the ACC was a thrilling upset of the unranked Clemson Tigers overpowering the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats 80-76.
Now, Virginia Tech has the opportunity to take on the 7-1 Vanderbilt Commodores who have defeated MD Eastern, SE Missouri, Cal, Jackson St, Nevada, Seton Hall, and Tennessee Tech. The Commodores only loss is to the undefeated Drake Bulldogs.
Virginia Tech now gets to host the Commodores as the Hokies look to get to .500 after the Hokies suffered losses to Penn State, Jacksonville, Michigan, and South Carolina to drop to 3-4 on the season.
VCU transfer Toibu Lawal has been the leading scorer and rebounder for the Hokies this year, averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds on the season. Lawal will have to play strong defensively too, as Vanderbilt is an incredible offenisve team. The Commodores average 84 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field.
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
- Analyst: Tom Luginbill
- Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Vanderbilt -5.5; Over/Under 148; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +195, Vanderbilt -238
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
