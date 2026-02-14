Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Florida State
Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
In this story:
Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off with Florida State at 2 p.m. ET; follow along below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward
- No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
Published
THOMAS HUGHES
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.