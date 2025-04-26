Virginia Tech Basketball: German Center Antonio Dorn commits To The Hokies
Virginia Tech has landed seven-foot center Antonio Dorn, a talented prospect who could address some of the Hokies' size problems this season. The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the ACC Conference in rebounding this season.
At times this season, the Hokies saw themselves in dire need of a seven-footer. We saw only nine of their 32 games in which one player grabbed at least 10 rebounds for the team, and many times, it was team-leading scorer and rebounder Tobi Lawal. Lawal averaged 12.4 points and seven rebounds but ultimately declared for this year's NBA Draft, leaving the Hokies without their best rebounder.
Dorn, however, brings not only potential rebounding talent and size in the post but also a decent ability to score the basketball, averaging 9.1 points per game this past season. In just 18 minutes, Dorn upped his averages from 5.3 points per game and 2.7 rebounds to 9.1 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. This will now add three new Hokie players from the transfer portal, starting with West Virginia forward Amari Handsberry, Delaware guard Izaiah Pash, and now German Center Antonio Dorn.
Virginia Tech lost more major depth in the frontcourt besides Lawal, losing Ben Burnham, Mylyjael Poteat, and Patrick Wessler. The Hokies will still be looking to continue building the future frontcourt and address size problems this spring with the transfer portal. They have been in talks with many other potential transfers, including CJ Jones, Jarvis Moss, Jaiden Glover, and Kennard Davis JR.
Although many of them are not committed to the program yet and are guards, it shows a sense of seriousness for the Hokies to continue to build their program forward from the underwhelming season they had with many transfers and freshmen on the team. They finished 13-19, good enough for ninth in the ACC. Adding more depth, especially at the frontcourt position, should help them get better results than they saw last season.
Related Links: