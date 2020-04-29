Virginia Tech Basketball Officially Adds Grad Transfer Cartier Diarra

Kansas State transfer guard Cartier Diarra is officially a member of the Virginia Tech basketball program.

The announcement came via a release from the athletic department on Wednesday afternoon, making the reported transfer official.

Diarra committed to Virginia Tech last month after exhausting his first three years of eligibility at Kansas State under head coach Bruce Weber. After announcing that he was committing to Virginia Tech in late March, Diarra mentioned that he was also entering his name in the NBA Draft, but would not sign with an agent. If he elected to return to school, it would be with the Hokies. Virginia Tech assistant Chester Frazier, a former Kansas State assistant, was instrumental in Diarra's recruitment.

"We couldn't be more excited that Cartier decided to finish his career as a Hokie. He brings immediate experience and depth to our backcourt and boasts tremendous playmaking ability. We have a great amount of familiarity with Cartier as a player and person, with Coach Frazier coaching him at Kansas State. We are looking forward to getting back on the floor when the time allows and are thrilled Cartier will be a part of that," Mike Young stated in the school release.

As first reported by The Tech Lunch Pail, Diarra removed his name from NBA Draft consideration earlier this week, opening the door for an official announcement from Virginia Tech's athletic department today.

The 6'4" Diarra played in 95 games for Kansas State, including 58 starts. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game last season.