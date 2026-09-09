Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Finalizes 2026-27 ACC Schedule

The schedule for Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2026-27 ACC slate — and consequently, its 2026-27 season-wide schedule — is now public; the ACC released the 2026-27 men's basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Tech will open league play at home against Louisville in Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 30; it will wrap up its regular season on the road at Georgia Tech on March 6. Boston College is Virginia Tech's home-and-away opponent this year. Under the ACC's scheduling format, each team has two conference opponents it will face both at home and on the road: one rotating opponent and one yearly opponent.

Virginia is the yearly opponent; the Hokies will travel to Charlottesville on Jan. 30 and will host the Cavaliers on Feb. 23. The Hokies will not play Duke for the first time since 2003.

Here's a full look at the 2026-27 season-wide slate:

Oct. 16 [EXHIBITION]: at Wofford

at Wofford Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Coppin State (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 5: vs. Mercer (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Mercer (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)

vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa) Nov. 13: vs. Mount St. Mary's (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Mount St. Mary's (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 16: vs. Richmond (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Richmond (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 20: TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.)

TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) Nov. 22: TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.)

TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Old Dominion (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 5: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)

at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.) Dec. 10: vs. Western Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Western Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 13: vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 19: vs. UCF (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

vs. UCF (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Dec. 21: vs. VMI (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. VMI (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 30: vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 2: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Jan. 6: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.)

at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.) Jan. 9: vs. Boston College (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Boston College (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 16: vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 20: at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.) Jan. 23: vs. Miami (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Miami (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 26: at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Jan. 30: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)

at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.) Feb. 2: vs. Clemson (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Clemson (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 10: at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.)

at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.) Feb. 13: at Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)

at Stanford (Stanford, Calif.) Feb. 17: vs. NC State (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. NC State (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 20: at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) Feb. 23: vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 27: vs. North Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. North Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.) March 3: vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.) March 6: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.) March 9-March 13: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

Virginia Tech played at Louisville last year and lost 85-71. Wake Forest is next up; the Hokies were 1-2 against the Demon Deacons last season and lost to Wake Forest 95-89 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, ending Virginia Tech's season. The Hokies are 9-2 against Notre Dame under Mike Young.

Boston College is next up on deck on Jan. 6; the Hokies are 2-6 against the Eagles under Young and have not won at Conte Forum in Young's tenure. Virginia Tech will play against Boston College on the road on Feb. 20.

Virginia Tech is 0-2 against SMU (2024-25 and 2025-26); it lost its first matchup to SMU 81-75 two seasons ago and dropped last year's showdown 77-76 on a half-court dagger three from SMU guard Boopie Miller.

Three of the Hokies' next four games, and five of their next seven are on the road, coming against Florida State (Jan. 20), Pitt (Jan. 26), Virginia (Jan. 30), Cal (Feb. 10) and Stanford (Feb. 13).

Virginia Tech is 26-39 against Florida State all-time and lost last year's game 92-69 in a loss that proved highly detrimental to its NCAA Tournament hopes; the Hokies are 7-21 against the Seminoles on the road. After hosting Miami on Jan. 23 — the Hokies dropped a narrow 67-66 game to the Hurricanes in Coral Gables last year — Virginia Tech ventures to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers.

The Hokies are 4-3 against Pitt under Young, though they've lost their past two matchups to Pitt. Virginia is next up; the Hokies are 15-43 all-time on the road against the 'Hoos and hold a 5-14 record at John Paul Jones Arena, where they are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Virginia Tech won the 2024-25 rendition 75-74 in Charlottesville, but lost 76-72 last year in what represented a missed opportunity for its hopes to make the Big Dance.

Virginia Tech will then play Clemson at home; the Hokies are 15-8 at home against the Tigers and won last year's matchup against then-No. 20 Clemson 76-66 on the road.

The Hokies then venture for a pair of games in the Golden State. Virginia Tech is 2-2 against the Golden Bears and won against Cal 71-68 the last time the two played in California (2024-25). The Golden Bears were the team that ended Virginia Tech's season in the 2024-25 ACC Tournament with a 82-73 double-overtime result that went Cal's way.

Virginia Tech is also 2-2 against Stanford with one all-time matchup against the Cardinal in California, which was in 2024-25. The Hokies lost that matchup 70-59 and dropped last year's matchup 69-68 on a 3-pointer from freshman Ebuka Okorie. Okorie is now on the NBA's Detroit Pistons.

NC State, which made the NCAA Tournament last year, then comes to town on Feb. 17. The Wolfpack have a new coach in Justin Gainey after Will Wade left for LSU. Virginia Tech is 21-44 all-time against NC State, though it is 4-4 under Young and is 11-14 at home.

After traveling to Conte Forum to play Boston College, Virginia comes to Cassell Coliseum for the second Commonwealth Clash showdown of the season. Virginia Tech is 34-25 against the Cavaliers at home and won last year's showdown in Cassell in a 95-85 triple-overtime thriller where sophomore guard Ben Hammond totaled 30 points.

North Carolina — and Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas — are up on deck on Feb. 27; Virginia Tech is 17-75 against the Tar Heels all-time and it is 9-23 at home. North Carolina has a new head coach this year in Mike Malone after it moved on from Hubert Davis. Malone served as the coach of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, which won the championship in the 2022-23 season.

Virginia Tech then will host Syracuse, which also has a new head coach in Gerry McNamara (Siena). The Hokies are 6-3 at home against the Orange and 5-4 under Young; last year's showdown was in Syracuse, where the Hokies escaped with a 76-74 victory.

Georgia Tech then rounds out the regular season; the Hokies are 24-10 against the Yellow Jackets (4-4 under Young) and are 9-6 on the road against GT. Virginia Tech lost the last showdown in Atlanta 71-64 in the 2024-25 season.

After the regular season is complete, Virginia Tech will play in the ACC Tournament if it's one of the top-15 teams in the conference standings. This year, the tournament will be held in Greensboro, N.C. for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Virginia Tech went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) last year and lost 95-89 to the Demon Deacons to close out their season. They lost nine games by single digits, including four by one possession and three (Stanford, SMU, Miami) by one point.