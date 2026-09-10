Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Opponents Revealed for 2026 Charleston Classic

Virginia Tech men's basketball's opponents for the 2026 Charleston Classic have been announced.

The Hokies will play Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) and Oklahoma State on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). Virginia Tech is making its first appearance in the Charleston Classic since the 2022-23 season.

Our Charleston itinerary just got filled in. ✅🏀🌴



➡️ https://t.co/CcdXpXVN2M pic.twitter.com/P5qgfT37vA — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) September 10, 2026

Here's a full look at the 2026-27 season-wide slate; the ACC schedule for the Hokies was released yesterday.

Oct. 16 [EXHIBITION]: at Wofford

at Wofford Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Coppin State (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 5: vs. Mercer (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Mercer (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)

vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa) Nov. 13: vs. Mount St. Mary's (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Mount St. Mary's (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 16: vs. Richmond (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Richmond (Blacksburg, Va.) Nov. 20: Northwestern (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3 p.m. ET; ESPN2)

Northwestern (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3 p.m. ET; ESPN2) Nov. 22: Oklahoma State (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Oklahoma State (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN) Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Old Dominion (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 5: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)

at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.) Dec. 10: vs. Western Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Western Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 13: vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 19: vs. UCF (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

vs. UCF (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Dec. 21: vs. VMI (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. VMI (Blacksburg, Va.) Dec. 30: vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 2: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Jan. 6: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.)

at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.) Jan. 9: vs. Boston College (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Boston College (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 16: vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 20: at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.) Jan. 23: vs. Miami (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Miami (Blacksburg, Va.) Jan. 26: at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Jan. 30: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)

at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.) Feb. 2: vs. Clemson (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Clemson (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 10: at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.)

at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.) Feb. 13: at Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)

at Stanford (Stanford, Calif.) Feb. 17: vs. NC State (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. NC State (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 20: at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) Feb. 23: vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.) Feb. 27: vs. North Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. North Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.) March 3: vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.) March 6: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.) March 9-March 13: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)

With the announcement of the Charleston Classic matchups, Virginia Tech men's basketball's scheduling for the 2026-27 regular season is complete. This year, rathe r than an eight-team, three-game bracket format, each team plays two scheduled games.

Virginia Tech is 0-1 against Northwestern all-time. The Wildcats defeated the Hokies in 2015 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge via an 81-79 overtime win. Northwestern made it to the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, making it to the second round in both. Under head coach Chris Collins, the Wildcats have made three NCAA Tournaments. Northwestern went 15-19 (5-15 Big Ten) in 2025-26, with its season ending with a 81-68 loss in the third round of the Big 10 Tournament to then-No. 18 Purdue.

The Hokies, meanwhile, are 5-0 all-time against the Cowboys, with their lone showdown under Young coming at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Virginia Tech captured a 70-65 victory. Under head coach Steve Lutz, the Cowboys have made back-to-back appearances in the NIT, losing in the second round of the tourney this past season. Oklahoma State went 20-15 (6-12 Big 12) last year.

Virginia Tech opens its season on Nov. 3 against Coppin State; its non-conference slate, in addition to the Charleston Classic matchups, features games with Mercer, Iowa, Mount St. Mary's, Richmond, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Western Carolina, Radford, UCF and VMI.