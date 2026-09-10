Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Opponents Revealed for 2026 Charleston Classic
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Virginia Tech men's basketball's opponents for the 2026 Charleston Classic have been announced.
The Hokies will play Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) and Oklahoma State on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). Virginia Tech is making its first appearance in the Charleston Classic since the 2022-23 season.
Here's a full look at the 2026-27 season-wide slate; the ACC schedule for the Hokies was released yesterday.
- Oct. 16 [EXHIBITION]: at Wofford
- Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 5: vs. Mercer (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)
- Nov. 13: vs. Mount St. Mary's (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 16: vs. Richmond (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 20: Northwestern (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3 p.m. ET; ESPN2)
- Nov. 22: Oklahoma State (Charleston Classic; Charleston, S.C.) (3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
- Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 5: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)
- Dec. 10: vs. Western Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 13: vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 19: vs. UCF (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Dec. 21: vs. VMI (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 30: vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 2: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
- Jan. 6: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.)
- Jan. 9: vs. Boston College (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 16: vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 20: at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
- Jan. 23: vs. Miami (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 26: at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- Jan. 30: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)
- Feb. 2: vs. Clemson (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 10: at Cal (Berkeley, Calif.)
- Feb. 13: at Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)
- Feb. 17: vs. NC State (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 20: at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
- Feb. 23: vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 27: vs. North Carolina (Blacksburg, Va.)
- March 3: vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.)
- March 6: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)
- March 9-March 13: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
With the announcement of the Charleston Classic matchups, Virginia Tech men's basketball's scheduling for the 2026-27 regular season is complete. This year, rathe r than an eight-team, three-game bracket format, each team plays two scheduled games.
Virginia Tech is 0-1 against Northwestern all-time. The Wildcats defeated the Hokies in 2015 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge via an 81-79 overtime win. Northwestern made it to the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, making it to the second round in both. Under head coach Chris Collins, the Wildcats have made three NCAA Tournaments. Northwestern went 15-19 (5-15 Big Ten) in 2025-26, with its season ending with a 81-68 loss in the third round of the Big 10 Tournament to then-No. 18 Purdue.
The Hokies, meanwhile, are 5-0 all-time against the Cowboys, with their lone showdown under Young coming at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Virginia Tech captured a 70-65 victory. Under head coach Steve Lutz, the Cowboys have made back-to-back appearances in the NIT, losing in the second round of the tourney this past season. Oklahoma State went 20-15 (6-12 Big 12) last year.
Virginia Tech opens its season on Nov. 3 against Coppin State; its non-conference slate, in addition to the Charleston Classic matchups, features games with Mercer, Iowa, Mount St. Mary's, Richmond, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Western Carolina, Radford, UCF and VMI.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05