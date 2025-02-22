All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Miami: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game

Can Virginia Tech get a road victory today when they face Miami?

Jan 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech had an embarrassing performance earlier this week against Boston College, scoring 11 first half points and only 36 overall, but they get a chance to move on from that today when they face Miami, who they have already beat once this season.

If Virginia Tech wants to keep their hopes alive of possibly getting a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, this game is one they might want to win.

Will the Hokies get a win today? Stay tuned right here for the latest stats, scores, and highlights from today's game!

Pregame

